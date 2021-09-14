Dan Levy: Gay Men Can Be Maps

Before even hitting the red carpet at the 2021 Met Gala, Schitt's Creek creator and star Dan Levy made sure his fans knew the meaning behind his look, which honors American fashion. Levy tapped Loewe designer Jonathan Anderson to collaborate on a blue embellished and beaded outfit that pays homage to multimedia artist David Wojnarowicz's piece that features two men kissing, which is named after a homophobic cartoon he found. By wearing this clothing version of it — in a vibrant look that will certainly stay on our minds all night long — Levy celebrates the hope and joy of the queer community. Wojnarowicz died in 1992 from an AIDS-related illness, and to mark the moment, Loewe made a donation to Visual AIDS, an organization the activist supported that continues to promote AIDS awareness. Scroll to see Dan's meaningful post about his first-ever Met Gala creation, accessorized with Cartier jewels, then see all angles of his appearance on the carpet.

CELEBRITIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO