Dan Levy: Gay Men Can Be Maps

Gawker
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvery year I try to not pay attention to what celebrities are wearing to the Met Gala. It’s a reminder to me that wealth and access are wasted on people with bad taste and no imagination. This year’s theme was America, and fittingly most people looked like shit — but only one person elevated dressing badly into an EVENT.

www.gawker.com

WHAS 11

Dan Levy Makes Powerful LGBTQ Statement With Couture Met Gala 2021 Look

Dan Levy made a powerful statement with his 2021 Met Gala look. The Schitt's Creek star arrived at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on Monday, rocking a colorful, globe-like JW Anderson and Loewe look that featured dramatic sleeves. Levy explained on Instagram that the collaboration, which features two men kissing, was dear to his heart as it "celebrated queer love and visibility."
arcamax.com

Dan Levy reveals important meaning behind his 2021 Met Gala outfit

Dan Levy's Met Gala ensemble celebrated "queer love and visibility". The 'Schitt's Creek' star wore a Loewe costume depicting two men kissing inspired by the late LGBTQIA+ activist and multimedia artist David Wojnarovicz's art based on a homophobic cartoon at the fashion fundraiser at New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday night (13.09.21).
David Wojnarowicz
POPSUGAR

Dan Levy Goes to His First Met, Makes a Statement For the LGBTQ+ Community That Speaks Volumes

Before even hitting the red carpet at the 2021 Met Gala, Schitt's Creek creator and star Dan Levy made sure his fans knew the meaning behind his look, which honors American fashion. Levy tapped Loewe designer Jonathan Anderson to collaborate on a blue embellished and beaded outfit that pays homage to multimedia artist David Wojnarowicz's piece that features two men kissing, which is named after a homophobic cartoon he found. By wearing this clothing version of it — in a vibrant look that will certainly stay on our minds all night long — Levy celebrates the hope and joy of the queer community. Wojnarowicz died in 1992 from an AIDS-related illness, and to mark the moment, Loewe made a donation to Visual AIDS, an organization the activist supported that continues to promote AIDS awareness. Scroll to see Dan's meaningful post about his first-ever Met Gala creation, accessorized with Cartier jewels, then see all angles of his appearance on the carpet.
The Independent

Dan Levy: The powerful message behind his extravagant Met Gala outfit

Dan Levy made his debut at the 2021 Met Gala with a flamboyant costume containing an important message. The Schitt’s Creek star collaborated with Loewe’s Jonathan Anderson and Cartier to create a look that not only turned heads, but was politically powerful. The 38-year-old multihyphenate stepped on the red carpet...
E! Online

Schitt's Creek's Dan Levy Has a Message on His Met Gala Look That's Simply the Best

Watch: 2021 Met Gala: See Lil Nas X, Billie Eilish & More!. Crack open one of Herb Ertlinger's fruit wines, as Dan Levy has officially arrived at the 2021 Met Gala. While this year's theme for Fashion's biggest night is "Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion," the Schitt's Creek co-creator seems to have a message for the world on his red carpet ensemble. We're, of course, referring to Levy's show-stopping, frilly outfit by Loewe.
wmleader.com

Dan Levy Makes Met Gala Debut in Outfit Featuring Pic of Two Men Kissing, Netizens Hail ‘Schitt’s Creek’ Star for Supporting LGBTQ Community

Levy’s Met Gala outfit features an image of two men kissing. He even took to Instagram to give more details about his ensemble. “I was fortunate enough to also get to work with @jonathan.anderson and the incredible team of designers and craftspeople at @loewe on a look that meant something to all of us. With support from the estate of American multimedia artist and LGBTQIA+ activist, David Wojnarovicz (1954-1992), Jonathan and the design team built upon an image of two men kissing from Wojnarovicz’s work, Fu** You Faggot Fu***r, named after a homophobic cartoon the artist had come across,” he wrote. Maria Sharapova, Serena and Venus Williams Spotted Partying at Met Gala 2021, Trio Look Ridiculously Stylish in Photos.
hypable.com

Dan Levy inks multi-year deal with Netflix

Dan Levy fans will have to head over to Netflix to catch the Emmy Winning Schitt’s Creek vet’s next batch of content. According to Deadline, Dan Levy has just inked a brand new deal with Netflix. The move will find Levy writing and producing all new scripted content across both...
WWD

Dan Levy and the ‘Gossip Girl’ Crew Kick Off Dior’s Latest Pop-up

After a New York Fashion Week in full force, Dior closed out a robust schedule of in-person shows with a French twist to celebrate its latest fragrance. The party started with a pop-up, staged in New York’s Meatpacking District through Sept. 16. Called the Miss Dior Millefiori Garden Pop-up, the edifice was replete with product testers of the revamped Miss Dior fragrance, as well as a tight selection of makeup and skin care offerings.
TODAY.com

Dan Levy explains powerful meaning behind his unique Met Gala look

The Met Gala is known for celebrities dressing as outrageously and outlandishly as possible. Dan Levy’s outfit during Monday’s event certainly fit the bill, but it also held plenty of significance for him. The Emmy-winning "Schitt's Creek" star, 38, attended the soiree, which serves as the main source of funding...
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Schitt’s Creek’ Creator Dan Levy Inks Film, TV Deal With Netflix

Dan Levy is firming up his future. The Schitt’s Creek creator has inked a rich new multiple-year overall film and TV deal with Netflix. The film component will begin immediately, while the TV side will begin in July 2022, after his three-year deal with Disney-backed ABC Signature expires. Sources say the deal, which is for three or four years, is valued at significantly more than Levy’s TV-only Disney pact.
E! News

Taraji P. Henson - 2021 Emmys E! Glambot

Kathryn Hahn Shares "Fondness" for "WandaVision" Billy Porter Talks Playing "Male Whitney Houston" on "Cinderella" Kathryn Hahn Shares "Fondness" for "WandaVision" Billy Porter Talks Playing "Male Whitney Houston" on "Cinderella" 1 day ago. 3 days ago. Kim Kardashian Reveals Which West Child Makes Mornings a "Struggle" 3 days ago. 3...
