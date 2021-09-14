The Cautious Bridge to Investing, and Watching Calavo Growers

Its good to be back in the saddle, after a week off for our eldest daughter's wedding. If there's one thing I learned this past weekend, it's that you have to expect the unexpected. Just hours before the wedding, the bridge to the island where it was held was shutdown due to a "suspicious package". That meant no one on or off until it was resolved, which could have made for a reception without any food, or many guests stuck on the other side of the bridge. Thankfully, it was resolved quickly, and all went as planned. Something like that happening was the furthest thing from my mind. I just wanted a great day of celebration, and to make it down the aisle without crying or stumbling.