Pep Guardiola Admits He Is Still 'Incredibly Happy' At Man City Ahead Of Champions League Clash

By Harry Siddall
CityXtra
CityXtra
 7 days ago

Nearly four months on from Champions League final heartbreak in Portugal, Manchester City will start from scratch in their efforts to finally claim the European crown.

Tomorrow's opponents RB Leipzig are no pushovers. Last season, they progressed from a group that contained both Paris Saint-Germain and the Blues' local rivals, Manchester United.

When Pep Guardiola was asked if he still had the hunger to go again this year, he responded, "Every time I start this competition with drive. I'm incredibly happy here."

"Manchester City made a step forward last season, we improved a lot. We had 13 games and we won 11. We played incredibly well in Porto when we drew and deserved to win."

The Catalan continued, "We lost the final. People can say we were a failure, but it was an incredible achievement last season playing really well in many of the games and losing well against a big contender."

"Now we start a new one and every team wants to win. We're going to try but I won't tell you which team is going to win because I don't know it. We're going to train this afternoon and try to continue the rhythm from Norwich, Arsenal and Leicester."

Since an opening day defeat to Tottenham Hotspur, Guardiola's right: they have bounced back well. Scoring 11 without reply, the Blues have won their last three games.

But despite the consistent success domestically, the Champions League burden does still hang over the manager, but it's something he's accepted a long time ago.

"I accept it. Every year is the same. If i win the Champions League I will be happy for the club. If I'm not able to do it, I'm not able," Guardiola said

"After, you can judge the success of my period. I try to do my best every single day, winning or not winning. People judge my job like I judge my players and how incredibly they've done in the last five years."

