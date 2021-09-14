Highly Anticipated Ambiente Landscape Hotel Opening in December
By Kristin Scharkey
sunset.com
7 days ago
The hotel will bring the outside in with stunning vistas of Sedona’s red rocks. In-room wine dispensers with free-flowing sips from Arizona’s Verde Valley. Rooftop fire pits and daybeds for stargazing sleeping under the stars. A roving snack vehicle that dishes out coffee and pastries across the property, not to mention breakfast burritos and sandwiches to-go for an early morning hike.
Ambiente, A Landscape Hotel is an adult-only resort with 40 rooms opening in Sedona later this year. The property features 576-square-foot atriums with floor-to-ceiling, bronze-tinted glass, allowing guests an uninterrupted view of the red rocks. Each room will include a petite kitchen with refreshments and on-demand wine dispensers, where guests can self-serve from wines in the area.
When you are looking for a luxurious, beautiful, and relaxing getaway, head to Santa Fe and book a stay at the Bishop’s Lodge. This luxury resort is the first of its kind in the area and it provides comfort, fresh air, a wellness focus, and some enchanting views. In fact, many media outlets have listed […]
The post One Of The Most Anticipated Hotels Opened In New Mexico And It Is One In A Million appeared first on Only In Your State.
With just over forty rooms, The Juliana Hotel Brussels is a new five-star private residence in Brussels. This noble house has signed residence on the cobblestones of the Place des Martyrs*, a central symbol of national heritage identity. It honours its heritage with its elegance and listed façade, fully renovated in the recent months.
CHICAGO—The Prime Group, Inc. and Aimbridge Hospitality will open The LaSalle Hotel in early February 2022, offering travelers a luxury destination in Chicago’s Loop. The LaSalle Hotel will occupy the top five floors of a historic building adjacent to the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago and will offer business and leisure travelers the vibe of the original LaSalle Hotel, which opened in 1909.
PHOENIX – A Sedona hotel that bills itself as one of a kind and environmentally friendly will open for business in December, developers said. An exact date for the opening has not been decided, but reservations will be available beginning in the fall, Sedona-based property constructor Two Sister Bosses said in a Tuesday press release.
On the border of the Catskills and the Pocono Mountains sits Hotel Darby in Beach Lake, Pennsylvania. Minutes away from Narrowsburg, New York—where visitors enjoy outdoor activities including hiking trails and water outings along the Delaware River—Hotel Darby emulates the building’s original 1960s aesthetic through bright pops of blue and orange throughout the property and midcentury modern charm. Mixing contemporary design elements with leather-style headboards, wooden furniture, and rustic-inspired amenities, the property features a bar with lounge seating and an indoor fireplace. King, queen, and connecting bunk-bed guestrooms are available, most with workspaces and all with in-suite bathrooms. With bold colors and a comfortable atmosphere, Hotel Darby has a grab-and-go dining outlet offering bottled and canned cocktails and menu selections focused on seafood bites, beef jerky, and other snacks. Seventeen acres of land surround the property and include a private walking trail, a barn with outdoor games, and public areas like a firepit and hammock grove. A short walk across the Narrowsburg-Darbytown Bridge, local eateries, cafes, and retail shops create a village vibe. And below the bridge, outdoor activities like tubing, kayaking, swimming, fly fishing, and picnicking recreate a classic upstate New York experience.
Times Square is now home to the newest edition of Margaritaville’s international lodging portfolio. The latest property, Margaritaville Resort Times Square, is located at 560 Seventh Avenue in Manhattan and officially opened its doors this summer. The building rises 32 stories above 40th Street and houses 234 guest rooms, five...
As one of the most anticipated hotel openings of the year, Ambiente, A Landscape Hotel in Sedona, Ariz. is set to welcome its first guests this December and local family developer Two Sister Bosses is offering a first glance into the highly unique, ultra-luxury accommodations as the first Atrium is now completed.
Selina yesterday announces the grand opening of its newest location in Chicago's Gold Coast neighborhood. "Opening in Chicago marks a major milestone for Selina as we continue to grow our brand globally," said Rafael Museri, CEO & Co - Founder Selina. "We are looking forward to sharing our experiential lifestyle and Latin roots with major US cities like Chicago, and our planned location in Washington D.C."
If you’re heading to Disney World soon, you’ll want to know what attractions and hotel areas will be unavailable during your trip!. We’re checking all the rides, hotels, and attractions around the parks to see what is going to be CLOSED in Disney World next week. For this coming week,...
Panama City Beach, Fla. (WMBB) – The Radisson Hotel had its grand opening Wednesday afternoon. Since its soft opening in April, the hotel has been very busy, and everyone at the grand opening believes it will continue to be a socio-economic benefit to the community. “What helps us even more...
From the family behind Bern’s Steak House in Tampa and Mainsail Lodging & Development, the Epicurean Atlanta (1117 West Peachtree Street) is the first solely culinary hotel in Georgia. Featuring three restaurants, themed accommodations, and a 2,000-square-foot theater designed for Food Network-style cooking classes, the hotel targets anyone with a refined palate—be it tourists or locals.
There’s a place in the parched West Texas desert where people are flocking with beach towels and parasols, eagerly wading into sun-warmed waters befitting a tropical paradise — but they aren’t welcome. It might seem like a mirage at first, generous crystalline pools suddenly appearing in the shadow of the...
Wanna get away? No, we aren’t talking about booking an expensive flight and leaving the greatest state in the country, but instead escaping to someplace secluded for a night or 2. Does this sound like your ideal vacation? If so, you will want to book a stay at this historic South Dakota cabin that costs […]
The post An Overnight Stay At This Secluded Cabin In South Dakota Costs Less Than $60 A Night And Will Take You Back In Time appeared first on Only In Your State.
Each year Travel + Leisure readers vote on their favorite hotels in the world. This year's awards for The Top 15 Resort Hotels in the Continental U.S. sees a Southern Californian resort take first place. Keep reading to find out which resort hotel took out the No. 1 spot for the top resort hotel in the continental U.S. 2021 and why you should travel there.
The Londoner finally opened its doors this week, proclaiming itself to be “the world’s first super boutique hotel”. The 350-room property had originally been due to open in the summer of 2020, but this was pushed back several times due to the onset of Covid-19. The hotel is located on...
After a flurry of activity this past summer as many pandemic-delayed restaurants finally got to open their doors, fall looks to be a little quieter on the restaurant-opening front. The slowdown is understandable, especially as the Delta variant has put a bit of a crimp on the industry’s roaring return. However, there are still some great new restaurants expected to launch throughout the end of the year. There will be chefs expanding their respective footprints, others making triumphant returns and some going out on their own for the first time. From Sonoma to Boston, here are the openings we’re most...
If you’ve ever wanted to know how it feels to be royalty, this castle-like Airbnb in Texas has your name written all over it. Located in Johnson City, The Lighthouse at Lighthouse Hill Ranch is a 3,500-square-foot VRBO rental that sleeps up to 15 guests and features a 4th-floor observatory and secret room. The sweeping […]
The post Spend A Magical Night In This Texas Lighthouse With A Secret Room And 4th-Floor Observatory appeared first on Only In Your State.
IHG Hotels & Resorts has opened voco Milan – Fiere the first voco property in Italy. The hotel is a short distance from the capital’s main airports, Linate and Malpensa, has great access to Milan city centre, and some of Milan’s key business hubs including the Milano Innovation District (MIND), the Milan Exhibition Center and Milano Convention Centre (MiCo).
There is one thing that most Disneyland visitors know to be fact — a day at Disneyland Resort can be long, hot, and exhausting. Between the crowds, the food, and having to wait in massive lines to ride some of your favorite attractions, Disneyland can really take it out of you. That can lead to Guests making decisions that they would not make under normal circumstances.
Comments / 0