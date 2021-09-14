CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan State

Jim Harbaugh Reaches 51 Career Wins, Ties Former Michigan Head Bump Elliot

By Christopher Breiler
WolverineDigest
WolverineDigest
 7 days ago

On Saturday, the No. 25 Michigan Wolverines easily disposed of the Washington Huskies by a score of 31-10 in front of a sea of Maize in the Big House. The incredible night included an historic rushing performance by the two-headed monster of Hassan Haskins and Blake Corum, as the the two running backs eclipsed 150 yards rushing in the same game for just the third time in program history.

Not only did the Wolverines put on an impressive rushing performance on Saturday, head coach Jim Harbaugh also reached an important milestone in his Michigan head coaching career. The win over Washington gave Harbaugh his 51st win as head coach of the Wolverines, tying former head coach Bump Elliot as the No. 6 all-time winningest head coach in Michigan Football history.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SP9qY_0bvl62lU00

Here's a look at where Jim Harbaugh currently stands in the win column when compared to some of the greatest Michigan Football coaches of all time.

1. Bo Schembechler, 1969-1989

  • Wins: 194
  • Winning percentage: .796

2. Fielding H. Yost, 1901-1923, 1925-1926

  • Wins: 165
  • Winning percentage: .833

3. Lloyd Carr, 1995-2007

  • Wins: 122
  • Winning percentage: .753

4. Fritz Crisler, 1938-1947

  • Wins: 71
  • Winning percentage: .806

5. Bennie Oosterbaan, 1948-1958

  • Wins: 63
  • Winning percentage: .650

6. Jim Harbaugh , 2015-Present

  • Wins: 50
  • Winning percentage: .694

7. Bump Elliot, 1959-1968

  • Wins: 51
  • Winning percentage: .547

Though Harbaugh tied Elliot in the win column on Saturday, his winning percentage of .694 is far more impressive - along with the fact that it took him two fewer years to reach the milestone. Looking ahead, Harbaugh will likely need to wait until the 2022 season before catching Bennie Oosterbaan's career win total of 63 games - a mark that would place him among the Top Five Michigan coaches all-time.

Up next for Michigan is a home contest against Northern Illinois University for just the second meeting between the two programs all-time. The previous meeting occurred in Ann Arbor, with the Wolverines claiming a 33-17 victory.

  • Game: No. 25 Michigan vs Northern Illinois
  • Kickoff: Noon
  • Television: Big Ten Network
  • Radio: WWJ AM (950) Detroit

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Michigan football: Blake Corum looks like superstar for Jim Harbaugh

The Michigan Wolverines and head coach Jim Harbaugh have a star in running back Blake Corum. John Harbaugh, head coach of the Baltimore Ravens, is having some trouble at the running back position ahead of the 2021 season. Jim Harbaugh, the sideline boss for the Michigan Wolverines has no such problem on his team. That has been evident just two games into the campaign, thanks to the presence of sophomore Blake Corum.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Football
City
Detroit, MI
City
Washington Township, MI
State
Washington State
Local
Michigan Sports
Local
Michigan College Sports
City
Ann Arbor, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

What Jim Harbaugh said at his Week 3 press conference

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh has heard your criticism of the Wolverines’ run-pass ratio on Saturday and he’s having none of it. Of course, the maize and blue took down Washington, 31-10 on Saturday, and did so by running the ball almost exclusively. Still, it garnered over 6 yards a pop, even when the Huskies knew it was coming. In his weekly media availability, Harbaugh addressed the consternation some had about it, noting ‘there are multiple ways to travel.’
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

WATCH: Jim Harbaugh comments on lack of passing against Washington

To watch Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh discuss the game plan against Washington, check out the video embedded above. Not a VIP subscriber to The Michigan Insider? Sign up now and get access to everything TMI has to offer on all things Michigan and access to the No. 1 site covering the Wolverines.
WASHINGTON STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lloyd Carr
Person
Fritz Crisler
Person
Bo Schembechler
Person
Hassan Haskins
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Michigan's Harbaugh renames drill, inspired to beat Ohio St

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Jim Harbaugh seems to have his best running game in seven seasons at Michigan, rotating two speedy and powerful backs behind an offensive line that has been opening huge holes. The Wolverines were so effective at moving the ball on the ground in a 31-10...
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit Free Press

Did Jim Harbaugh go old school with Michigan football? Hello 3 yards and a cloud of dust

Free Press writer Rainer Sabin answers three questions after Michigan football defeated Washington, 31-10, Saturday in Ann Arbor. Last Monday, Jim Harbaugh wore a dour expression as he described the extent of Ronnie Bell’s knee injury and its potential ramifications. After the Michigan coach announced Bell had been lost for the season, he acknowledged the Wolverines would be hard-pressed to fill his void.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Washington Huskies#The Big House#Wolverines#Wwj Am
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

Michigan Stadium atmosphere garners rave reviews from Jim Harbaugh

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — During the entire week leading up to Michigan's clash against Washington, social media was ablaze with requests from the football program and fans alike for those in attendance to wear maize. To make a night game atmosphere one to remember as the Wolverines would take on the Huskies on primetime television. Those requests were heard loud and clear as the stadium was ablaze with Maize, save for the few spots of purple that were occupied by an impressive showing of Washington fans in Ann Arbor.
MICHIGAN STATE
chatsports.com

Jim Harbaugh's Michigan football news conference: Live updates

Follow along with us during Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh's weekly news conference at noon on Monday. Michigan is currently 2-0 and sitting at No. 25 in the latest Associated Press poll after a resounding 31-10 victory over the Washington Huskies on Saturday night. Harbaugh and the Wolverines are in...
MICHIGAN STATE
WolverineDigest

WolverineDigest

Detroit, MI
584
Followers
510
Post
118K+
Views
ABOUT

WolverineDigest is a FanNation channel covering University of Michigan athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy