Jim Harbaugh Reaches 51 Career Wins, Ties Former Michigan Head Bump Elliot

On Saturday, the No. 25 Michigan Wolverines easily disposed of the Washington Huskies by a score of 31-10 in front of a sea of Maize in the Big House. The incredible night included an historic rushing performance by the two-headed monster of Hassan Haskins and Blake Corum, as the the two running backs eclipsed 150 yards rushing in the same game for just the third time in program history.

Not only did the Wolverines put on an impressive rushing performance on Saturday, head coach Jim Harbaugh also reached an important milestone in his Michigan head coaching career. The win over Washington gave Harbaugh his 51st win as head coach of the Wolverines, tying former head coach Bump Elliot as the No. 6 all-time winningest head coach in Michigan Football history.

Here's a look at where Jim Harbaugh currently stands in the win column when compared to some of the greatest Michigan Football coaches of all time.

1. Bo Schembechler, 1969-1989

Wins: 194

Winning percentage: .796

2. Fielding H. Yost, 1901-1923, 1925-1926

Wins: 165

Winning percentage: .833

3. Lloyd Carr, 1995-2007

Wins: 122

Winning percentage: .753

4. Fritz Crisler, 1938-1947

Wins: 71

Winning percentage: .806

5. Bennie Oosterbaan, 1948-1958

Wins: 63

Winning percentage: .650

6. Jim Harbaugh , 2015-Present

Wins: 50

Winning percentage: .694

7. Bump Elliot, 1959-1968

Wins: 51

Winning percentage: .547

Though Harbaugh tied Elliot in the win column on Saturday, his winning percentage of .694 is far more impressive - along with the fact that it took him two fewer years to reach the milestone. Looking ahead, Harbaugh will likely need to wait until the 2022 season before catching Bennie Oosterbaan's career win total of 63 games - a mark that would place him among the Top Five Michigan coaches all-time.

Up next for Michigan is a home contest against Northern Illinois University for just the second meeting between the two programs all-time. The previous meeting occurred in Ann Arbor, with the Wolverines claiming a 33-17 victory.