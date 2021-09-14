Jim Harbaugh Reaches 51 Career Wins, Ties Former Michigan Head Bump Elliot
On Saturday, the No. 25 Michigan Wolverines easily disposed of the Washington Huskies by a score of 31-10 in front of a sea of Maize in the Big House. The incredible night included an historic rushing performance by the two-headed monster of Hassan Haskins and Blake Corum, as the the two running backs eclipsed 150 yards rushing in the same game for just the third time in program history.
Not only did the Wolverines put on an impressive rushing performance on Saturday, head coach Jim Harbaugh also reached an important milestone in his Michigan head coaching career. The win over Washington gave Harbaugh his 51st win as head coach of the Wolverines, tying former head coach Bump Elliot as the No. 6 all-time winningest head coach in Michigan Football history.
Here's a look at where Jim Harbaugh currently stands in the win column when compared to some of the greatest Michigan Football coaches of all time.
1. Bo Schembechler, 1969-1989
- Wins: 194
- Winning percentage: .796
2. Fielding H. Yost, 1901-1923, 1925-1926
- Wins: 165
- Winning percentage: .833
3. Lloyd Carr, 1995-2007
- Wins: 122
- Winning percentage: .753
4. Fritz Crisler, 1938-1947
- Wins: 71
- Winning percentage: .806
5. Bennie Oosterbaan, 1948-1958
- Wins: 63
- Winning percentage: .650
6. Jim Harbaugh , 2015-Present
- Wins: 50
- Winning percentage: .694
7. Bump Elliot, 1959-1968
- Wins: 51
- Winning percentage: .547
Though Harbaugh tied Elliot in the win column on Saturday, his winning percentage of .694 is far more impressive - along with the fact that it took him two fewer years to reach the milestone. Looking ahead, Harbaugh will likely need to wait until the 2022 season before catching Bennie Oosterbaan's career win total of 63 games - a mark that would place him among the Top Five Michigan coaches all-time.
Up next for Michigan is a home contest against Northern Illinois University for just the second meeting between the two programs all-time. The previous meeting occurred in Ann Arbor, with the Wolverines claiming a 33-17 victory.
- Game: No. 25 Michigan vs Northern Illinois
- Kickoff: Noon
- Television: Big Ten Network
- Radio: WWJ AM (950) Detroit
