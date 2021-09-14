CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Newmark sells 8th and Row in Roosevelt Row for $18M

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNewmark Knight Frank announced that it has completed the sale of 8th and Row, a newly-constructed, 35-unit, Class A townhome community in Phoenix, Arizona. Located within the highest demand rental submarket in metro Phoenix, the Roosevelt Row Arts District, 8th and Row is the only townhome rental community in all of Downtown Phoenix.

CBRE sells 6 Metro Phoenix multifamily properties for total of $22.5M

CBRE announced the sale of six multifamily properties in Phoenix, Tempe and Scottsdale, Ariz. for a total of $22.5 million. Brian Smuckler, Jeff Seaman, Derek Smigiel and Bryson Fricke of CBRE facilitated all six transactions. : Here’s NAIOP members’ commercial real estate outlook for 2022. The properties total 117 units...
PHOENIX, AZ
Here’s NAIOP members’ commercial real estate outlook for 2022

The emergence of the COVID-19 virus in Arizona 18 months ago dramatically transformed almost every aspect of life and work. Retail and restaurants closed their doors, some permanently, and offices emptied as staffers pivoted to at-home employment. One thing the pandemic couldn’t stop, however, was Arizona’s commercial growth. Brokers, developers and builders reported record numbers in 2020, and 2021 has shown no signs of slowing down. Leading the way is the industrial market. According to a report by Cushman & Wakefield, in the second quarter of 2021, approximately 23.5 million square feet of industrial construction was underway across Metro Phoenix. Leasing activity and construction also remain strong. What does this all mean for the future? And what is the commercial real estate outlook for 2022?
PHOENIX, AZ
600K SF Falcon Park 303 Phase I breaks ground in Glendale

A new industrial developer has arrived in Arizona, and it’s one that is going to be popping up more and more across the Phoenix market. US Capital Development, which is based in St. Louis, MO and has several active projects east of the Mississippi, broke ground on its first development in Arizona recently. Falcon Park 303 Phase I will be a 599,468 square foot speculative industrial product located along the red-hot Loop 303 Corridor in Glendale.
PHOENIX, AZ
2 luxury apartment communities in Prescott sell for $111.6M

Colliers in Arizona has completed the sale of two luxury apartment communities in Prescott, totaling 326 units for $111.6 million. Terraces, 5700 E. Market St., and Winfield at the Ranch, 3470 Lee Circle, attracted investors who were attracted to the growing Prescott market and these high-quality assets. “The Prescott-Prescott Valley...
PRESCOTT, AZ
NorthMarq sells Soleil Apartments in Chandler for $63 million

Del Marco Capital, LLC, an Arizona-based real estate investment firm, has acquired the Soleil Apartments, a 188-unit garden-style community in Chandler, Arizona. The transaction was brokered by NorthMarq’s investment sales team of Trevor Koskovich, Jesse Hudson, Bill Hahn and Ryan Boyle. Built in 1995, the community boasts 1-, 2- and...
CHANDLER, AZ
72SOLD and Hague Partners acquire The Real Estate Firm in Gilbert

72SOLD affiliate Hague Partners announced the acquisition of The Real Estate Firm, an industry leading real estate brokerage located in Gilbert, Arizona. Founded in 2014 by Malani Tillotson, the affiliation adds 30 real estate agents to the 72SOLD system in Arizona bringing its realtor count to 270. Founded by Arizona...
GILBERT, AZ
Newmark sells 3 retail properties at Gilbert Crossroads for $13.9M

Newmark Knight Frank (“Newmark”) announced that it has completed the sale of three retail assets at Gilbert Crossroads in Phoenix, Arizona. The properties traded for a combined total of $13.9 million to three separate investors. Newmark Senior Managing Directors Steve Julius and Jesse Goldsmith and Associate Director Chase Dorsett brokered...
PHOENIX, AZ
Bell Bank signs naming rights deal with massive new sports complex in Mesa

Legacy Sports USA and Oak View Group (OVG) Facilities, managers and operators of the over $280 million multipurpose sports and entertainment complex under construction in southeast Mesa, have announced a 10-year naming rights partnership with Bell Bank, one of the nation’s largest family- and employee-owned banks. The deal was brokered by Global Partnerships, the sales and marketing arm of Oak View Group responsible for selling across all OVG Arena Development projects.
MESA, AZ
Chris Sale
Phoenix home values skyrocket 32% over the past year

Runaway monthly increases in home values and rents tempered in August, according to the latest Zillow® market report, paving the way for a strong but more manageable housing market come fall. Another month of rising inventory and more for-sale listings taking price cuts are giving buyers more options and potentially less stress as they shop for their next home, but Phoenix home values are still rising at unprecedented levels.
PHOENIX, AZ
Median sales price of homes in Phoenix tops $405,000

August home sales dropped 3.5% from July’s total – and the Median Sale Price slipped 1.2% to $335,000 – as seasonal norms signaled that 2021’s busiest homebuying and selling months are probably behind us. But the Phoenix residential market remains red hot, with the median sale price of homes in Phoenix hit $405,950 in August, a 24.9% just over the median sale price of $325,000 one year ago.
PHOENIX, AZ
Madison Square community opens Sept. 18 in North Central Phoenix

Landsea Homes Corporation, a publicly traded residential homebuilder, announced today that a grand opening celebration will be held at Madison Square in North Central Phoenix, Arizona on Saturday, September 18 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Madison Square features 40 single-family homes ranging from about 2,000 to 2,700 square feet...
PHOENIX, AZ
Barnett Management plans to build 32 Slim Chickens in Arizona

The executives of a longstanding Phoenix company, Barnett Management Company, have signed an agreement with fast-growing Slim Chickens to launch 32 restaurants in Arizona over 10 years as their exclusive operator in the state. Barnett Management Company plans to open the first location in the West Valley, with potential sites...
ARIZONA STATE
Local housing market sees biggest drops in inventory at this price point

CHARLOTTE — As Charlotte’s housing market continues to roll along, inventory remains a challenge for local homebuyers. The 4,069 homes for sale in the greater Charlotte area as of Sept. 5 represented a 38.2% drop from more than 6,500 properties during the same time a year ago, according to the monthly report Canopy Realtor Association released today on local residential real estate activity. That left the 16-county region with a 0.8-month supply of available homes, compared to a 1.5-month level last year.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Make these 8 tweaks before a home appraisal for higher valuation

The process of selling your home is quite the process. There’s paperwork, showings, inspections and the home appraisal, which is the last chance for the seller to take action to ensure their home gets the highest valuation possible. But why is a home appraisal so important? It’s because most offers you’ll receive will be contingent on the buyer acquiring financing from a mortgage lender and those lenders require the home be appraised for its value. In other words, if your home does not appraise for at least the contract price, your sale could be in jeopardy. So what can you do with your home appraisal to get a higher valuation?
PHOENIX, AZ
Scottsdale software firm Henri disrupts multifamily sector

Henri, the choice community experience software for property management teams and residents, has doubled its client size since the beginning of 2020 and the trajectory is to exceed that growth by the end of 2021. The female-founded tech company is serving more properties as the multifamily housing industry is anticipating delivery of 365,000 units across the U.S., up 5% from 2021.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Here are Valley Leadership ‘s 72nd Man & Woman of the Year

Kimber Lanning and Dr. Warren H. Stewart, Sr. will be Valley Leadership’s 72nd Man & Woman of the Year. The pair were selected because of their commitment to Arizona and track record of impact in the community, particularly on the state’s most pressing issues. “Kimber and Warren have spent decades...
PHOENIX, AZ

