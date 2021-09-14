Newmark sells 8th and Row in Roosevelt Row for $18M

The emergence of the COVID-19 virus in Arizona 18 months ago dramatically transformed almost every aspect of life and work. Retail and restaurants closed their doors, some permanently, and offices emptied as staffers pivoted to at-home employment. One thing the pandemic couldn’t stop, however, was Arizona’s commercial growth. Brokers, developers and builders reported record numbers in 2020, and 2021 has shown no signs of slowing down. Leading the way is the industrial market. According to a report by Cushman & Wakefield, in the second quarter of 2021, approximately 23.5 million square feet of industrial construction was underway across Metro Phoenix. Leasing activity and construction also remain strong. What does this all mean for the future? And what is the commercial real estate outlook for 2022?
Comments / 0