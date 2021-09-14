Officials switch focus to flu vaccines as flu season gets closer

While officials have made it a major focus to push for the COVID-19 vaccine, they are redirecting some of their efforts to remind people it’s time to vaccinate for flu season.

The CDC recommends the flu vaccine for anyone 6 months of age and older. The vaccine makes the illness less severe, including diminishing the risk of serious outcomes.

The vaccine is especially recommended for anyone over 65, under 5, pregnant or with medical conditions like asthma, diabetes, heart disease or obesity.

Hospitals, pharmacies, private medical offices, and local health departments all offer the flu vaccine. Some places even offer the COVID-19 vaccine at the same time.

If you feel sick, you should stay home until you have had no fever for at least 24 hours. If it’s suspected COVID, CDC guidelines should be followed until isolation ends.

Hands need to be washed frequently with soap and water, cover coughs and sneezes at all times, practice mask wearing, and social distance.

Because flu and COVID symptoms are so similar, any symptoms should be reported to your medical care provider.

Symptoms include:

Fever

Cough and/or sore throat

Runny or stuffy nose

Headaches and/or body aches

Chills

Fatigue

Nausea, vomiting and/or diarrhea (most common in children)

