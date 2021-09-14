CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

KPLO, South Korea’s first Moon mission

Planetary Society
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSouth Korea is launching the Korean Pathfinder Lunar Orbiter, or KPLO, to the Moon in 2022. KPLO will study the Moon’s surface and help us plan future missions to the lunar poles. KPLO represents the first step in South Korea’s Moon exploration plans, which aims for a robotic landing mission...

www.planetary.org

Comments / 0

Related
Inverse

: Why the Moon rover’s mission is vital for future space exploration

VIPER — the Volatiles Investigating Polar Exploration Rover — is a robot mission designed to scout for frozen water and other resources on the lunar surface. On Monday, NASA announced the autonomous VIPER vehicle — which is about the size of a golf cart — will touch down near the western rim of the Nobile Crater at the lunar south pole in 2023. It will spend at least 100 days exploring multiple lunar environments in this mountainous region.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Long Beach Post

Rocket Lab to launch ‘sustainable space’ demonstration satellite

There are more than 27,000 pieces of “space junk” being tracked by the U.S. Department of Defense as they orbit the Earth, according to NASA. In 2023, Rocket Lab will launch a demonstration satellite meant to remove orbital debris, the Long Beach-based company announced Tuesday. The post Rocket Lab to launch ‘sustainable space’ demonstration satellite appeared first on Long Beach Post.
LONG BEACH, CA
SpaceRef

VIPER Rover To Land Near Nobile Region of Moon's South Pole

In 2023, NASA's Volatiles Investigating Polar Exploration Rover (VIPER) will land near the western edge of the Nobile Crater at the Moon's South Pole to map and explore the region's surface and subsurface for water and other resources. Part of Artemis, VIPER will launch on a SpaceX Falcon-Heavy rocket for...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
AFP

NASA selects Moon site for ice-hunting rover

NASA on Monday announced it would land an ice-seeking rover on a region of the Moon's south pole called the Nobile Crater in 2023. "Nobile Crater is an impact crater near the south pole that was born through a collision with another smaller celestial body," Lori Glaze, director of NASA's planetary science division told reporters.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Moon Jae In
hawaiipublicradio.org

Asia Minute: South Korea’s Holiday Worries

New cases of COVID-19 have surged again in South Korea — especially in the capital city. These developments come as tens of millions of South Koreans get ready to travel for one of the year’s biggest holidays. Just this week, Seoul reported more than 800 cases of COVID-19 in 24...
CHINA
dexerto.com

Overwatch’s popularity in South Korea plummets amid content drought

Overwatch has been a staple in the South Korean gaming scene since its release in 2016, but is its presence in the Asian country fading?. In South Korea, PC Cafes, otherwise known as PC Bangs, are a huge part of the country’s culture when it comes to gaming and are usually a reflection of what much of the younger population is playing at any given time.
VIDEO GAMES
Reuters

South Korea approves Celltrion's COVID-19 treatment for use

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea on Friday approved drugmaker Celltrion Inc’s antibody COVID-19 treatment for infected adults in high-risk groups or those with severe symptoms. Phase III clinical trials showed that the treatment significantly reduced deterioration of COVID-19 symptoms to severe levels and shortened recovery, the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety said in a statement on Friday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Benzinga

Is South Korea's Regulatory Crackdown Taking Toll On Bitcoin Price?

South Korea’s regulatory crackdown could result in the closure of two-thirds of the country’s cryptocurrency exchanges, and the move could be contributing to the weakness in Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and other cryptocurrencies. What Happened: South Korea’s financial watchdog, the Financial Services Commission, has set a deadline of Sept. 24 for...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Radiation#Korean#Pathfinder#Shadowcam#Isro
americanmilitarynews.com

South Korea fires its first ever submarine-launched ballistic missile hours after North Korea’s missile launch

South Korea tested it’s first submarine-launched ballistic missile Wednesday shortly after North Korea launched its own ballistic missiles, which landed in international waters between the Korean Peninsula and Japan. According to South Korea’s Yonhap News Agency, South Korea’s launch was part of a prescheduled event to test a domestically-built missile....
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
parabolicarc.com

Spaceflight Announces Rideshare Mission to the Moon

SEATTLE, Sept. 14, 2021 (Spaceflight Inc. PR) — Spaceflight Inc., the leader in global launch services, today announced a breakthrough cislunar rideshare mission: “GEO Pathfinder.” As a secondary payload on board Intuitive Machines’ IM-2 South Pole Mission, Spaceflight will execute rideshare deployments in trans-lunar orbit, low-lunar orbit and beyond to geosynchronous equatorial orbit (GEO). Spaceflight will utilize a lunar flyby with its new propulsive transfer vehicle, Sherpa EScape (Sherpa-ES), to deliver a payload from GeoJump, a new company dedicated to providing smallsat rideshare opportunities to GEO, that will also contain an Orbit Fab in-space fueling payload. The mission is slated to launch on a SpaceX Falcon 9 no earlier than Q4 2022.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

US, Japan, South Korea say ‘urgent’ dialogue needed after North Korea’s missile test

High-ranking diplomats from Japan, the US and South Korea agreed that “urgent” dialogue and diplomacy is necessary for denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula during the trilateral meeting, a day after North Korea conducted a long-range cruise missile test.One of the key topics of discussion of Tuesday meeting was how to respond to North Korea’s latest missile test. The top diplomats agreed to sanctions pressure combined with dialogue with Pyongyang, according to Kyodo news agency.The scheduled meeting was held a day after North Korea’s state media announced on Monday that Pyongyang conducted successful tests of new long-range cruise missile. The tests...
WORLD
Seattle Times

‘It’s a godsend’: 9-cent taxi rides in rural South Korea

SEOCHEON, South Korea — On a recent overcast morning, a village on South Korea’s west coast showed no sign of human stirring until five older residents slowly emerged through the fog that shrouded lush, green rice paddies. The group was waiting for what would once have been an unaffordable luxury...
TRAFFIC
pymnts

Apple Rejects Fortnite’s Bid For App Store Return In South Korea

Apple turned down a request by Epic Games to reinstate Fortnite in the App Store ahead of South Korea’s landmark law granting app developers the right to offer their own payment methods, according to multiple media reports. South Korea is the first country to legislate how payments can be processed...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy