Hopkins Central Fends Off Gritty Effort From Hoptown Lady Tigers (w/PHOTOS)
By Tom Rogers
yoursportsedge.com
8 days ago
The Hopkins County Central Lady Storm picked up their first win of the season against someone other than Union County Monday evening. The Lady Storm traveled to Hopkinsville and out-battled the Lady Tigers to pick up a four-set win. Central entered the match with three wins on the season, all...
PADUCAH — A late penalty kick allowed host McCracken County to earn a 2-2 tie Thursday night with Murray High in girls soccer action at Lourdes Field in Paducah. The PK came after the Lady Tigers were called for a foul in the box with less than two minutes left in the match. Because this was a non-district contest, it was allowed to end in a tie.
The Fort Campbell volleyball team put the brakes on a five-game slide with its first victory of the season, topping Trigg County 3-1 on Thursday night in Cadiz. Early on it looked like the Lady Wildcats would be the ones stopping their six-game losing streak as they took the opening set 25-13.
Eleven matches in and the No. 4-ranked Cowley College volleyball team has yet to drop a set. The latest sweep came Wednesday night when the Lady Tigers throttled Allen 25-15, 25-17, 25-15 inside W.S. Scott Auditorium. The Lady Tigers (11-0, 3-0 Jayhawk East), used a 10-1 run in the opening...
Three games into the 2021 season, the Houston High School volleyball team has not yet lost a set. The Lady Tigers’ latest sweep came Tuesday at Summersville, as the visiting Lady Tigers won another best-of-five affair in straight sets, 25-22, 25-18 and 25-22. “Summersville is a good team and I...
The Lady Tigers opened the home half of the season with a 3-0 win over North Central at Mobridge-Pollock High School Gymnasium on Tuesday. The Lady Tigers were in complete control most of the night, winning 25-14, 25-7 and 25-19. “Overall, it was a good night,” said coach Rose Henderson, adding that the girls played their best ball the first two sets when the Lady Tigers outscored the Thunder 50-21.
A quick start was the key for the Henderson County Lady Colonels Wednesday evening in their match at Christian County. Henderson scored twice inside the first 8 1/2-minutes of the match on their way to a 5-1 win at the Stadium of Champions. It did not take long for the...
By Don Chipman Sports Editor Host West Central broke open a tight 16-6 halftime lead with four second-half touchdowns to post a 43-6 beatdown over the visiting BHS Tigers. Ryan Moore racked up 174-yards rushing while adding three TD’s in the runaway by the Cougars. The O&B fall to 0-2 with the loss, while hosts improved to 2-0 for the season. The North Division Cougars dominated the…
AMERICUS – The Sumter County Varsity Girls Softball Team (SCHS) came extremely close to earning its first win of the season against Central (Macon (CM) on Thursday, September 9 at Sumter County High School. However, with the score tied at 21-21, the Lady Chargers scored 11 runs in the top of the fifth on mostly walks, passed balls and errors. The Lady Panthers tried to answer in the bottom of the fifth, but could only score two runs and fell to CM 32-23. The Lady Chargers jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the top of the first on four hits and they took advantage of numerous passed balls and wild pitches, but the Lady Panthers returned the favor in the bottom half of the inning. They were able to score seven runs on two hits and took advantage of two walks and two hit batsmen. One of their two hits in the inning was a two-run double by Madison Shelton.
The Todd County Central Rebels got absolutely the best start they could have hoped for at Saturday’s 4th Region All A boys’ soccer semifinals on their home pitch in Elkton. The problem was that Avery Flener was on the field on the other side for the Russellville Panthers. Flener scored...
A pair of tough losses Saturday for the Hopkinsville Tigers on the first day of the 2021 Boots and Butts Classic at the Stadium of Champions, as the Tigers faced off against top teams from the 1st and 12th regions. The Tigers kicked off the event taking on the Murray...
It was a tough Saturday for the University Heights Academy Blazers at the annual Boots and Butts Classic at the Stadium of Champions. The Blazers were matched up against a pair of quality Central Kentucky squads. UHA began the day against the West Jessamine Colts. The Colts, who reached the...
Here's Ron Farmer's photo from Tigers' practice this week. The Tigers, who are 2-0 for the first time since 2015, take a lot of momentum into Friday's showdown against Whitehouse, which begins at 7:30 p.m. at Community National Bank & Trust Stadium.
Todd County Central and Hopkins County Central went into overtime before the Storm came away with a 54-52 win in Elkton Friday night. YSE was there and got these pics from the game. Check em out in this gallery. Todd Central vs Hopkins Central – September 10.
The Todd County Central Rebels and Hopkins County Central Storm got into a “shootout” Friday night, with the Storm coming away with a 54-52 overtime win. Check out some of the action from the game in this “Highlight Reel.”
It has just about become a tradition that the University Heights Academy Lady Blazers and the Murray Lady Tigers meet in the sectional round of the girls’ All “A” Classic soccer tournament. For the second year in a row, it will be the Lady Tigers who advance on to the All “A” state tournament quarterfinals.
Central football earned an instant classic 36-33 victory Friday against Onalaska at UW-La Crosse’s Roger Harring Stadium. Central took a 14-0 lead in the first quarter, but Onalaska cut the game to a 22-20 Central lead by halftime. Onalaska took its opening drive of the third quarter in for a...
CIRCLEVILLE — Prior to the start of the season, the Lady Tigers of Circleville prepped for a competitive volleyball season after a year of COVID-19 plagued the sports world in Ohio. According to head coach Danielle Perkins, the Lady Tigers prepared for the season scrimmaging bigger schools in the area...
PRINCETON — On a night that saw the Princeton Community Lady Tigers volleyball program honor their five seniors, their match against Pike Central fittingly ended with a five-set victory over Pocket Athletic Conference rival Pike Central. Seniors Kasey Wood, Maddon Williams, Cortney Dove, Brookelyn Packer and Emma Connor were all...
While the game lasted 80 minutes, the 2-0 decision was made just 25 minutes after the game’s start with the Hoptown Tigers claiming their 4th win of the season last Thursday. Hoptown broke through Caldwell County’s defense just five minutes into the game to score first. Ana Hernandez’s pass to...
The Caldwell County Lady Tiger volleyball team was swept in three sets at Paducah Tilghman on Thursday, 25-22, 25-10, 25-18. Tilghman had not beaten Caldwell since 2011. Lily Hoard had six kills and two digs to lead the Lady Tigers. Adison Sullenger recorded 14 set assists, seven digs, two aces...
