Hopkins Central Fends Off Gritty Effort From Hoptown Lady Tigers (w/PHOTOS)

AMERICUS – The Sumter County Varsity Girls Softball Team (SCHS) came extremely close to earning its first win of the season against Central (Macon (CM) on Thursday, September 9 at Sumter County High School. However, with the score tied at 21-21, the Lady Chargers scored 11 runs in the top of the fifth on mostly walks, passed balls and errors. The Lady Panthers tried to answer in the bottom of the fifth, but could only score two runs and fell to CM 32-23. The Lady Chargers jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the top of the first on four hits and they took advantage of numerous passed balls and wild pitches, but the Lady Panthers returned the favor in the bottom half of the inning. They were able to score seven runs on two hits and took advantage of two walks and two hit batsmen. One of their two hits in the inning was a two-run double by Madison Shelton.

13 DAYS AGO