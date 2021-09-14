Tompkins County reports first fully vaccinated death due to COVID-19

Another Tompkins County resident has died due to COVID-19 complications.

The patient was 93 and died at the Cayuga Medical Center on Sept. 11.

The resident was fully vaccinated and this is the first fully vaccinated death for Tompkins County.

Tompkins County Public Health Director Frank Kruppa said that while the patient was fully vaccinated against the virus, they had pre-existing health conditions that impacted them.

35 residents have died due to COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

