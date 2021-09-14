CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tompkins County, NY

Tompkins County reports first fully vaccinated death due to COVID-19

 7 days ago
Another Tompkins County resident has died due to COVID-19 complications.

The patient was 93 and died at the Cayuga Medical Center on Sept. 11.

The resident was fully vaccinated and this is the first fully vaccinated death for Tompkins County.

Tompkins County Public Health Director Frank Kruppa said that while the patient was fully vaccinated against the virus, they had pre-existing health conditions that impacted them.

35 residents have died due to COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

Deadline nears to vaccinate healthcare workers: Hospitals prepare for loss of staff

The deadline for healthcare workers to get the COVID-19 vaccine and remain employed in New York is just a week away. By Monday, September 27 all healthcare workers will need to have received one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. They have the option to get the Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson vaccines — but the state mandate was issued after the Food and Drug Administration gave full-approval to the Pfizer BioNTech version.
Finger Lakes Health announces their newest medical professional to Seneca Family Health

Finger Lakes Health is proud to welcome Jennifer Whitmore, MSN, ANP to Seneca Family Health Center, 367A East Main Street, Waterloo. She is joining the dedicated and talented team of primary care providers Sixto Medina, M.D., Eric Shives, M.D., Christina Gray, MSN, ANP, CNS, Roberta Korich, FNP-C, RNFA, Susan Randall-Mantella, MSN, FN and Elizabeth Smith, MSN, FNP.
WATERLOO, NY
Two arrests reported last week in Yates County

Two unrelated arrests occurred in Yates County last week. On Thursday morning Roger Slater, of Penn Yan, was arrested and charged with harassment. Slater subjected a Town of Italy resident to unwanted contact. On Saturday night a woman was arrested following a DWI. Bobbie Jo Harris, of Penn Yan, was...
YATES COUNTY, NY
State won’t waive CDL requirement for bus drivers despite shortage: Tells districts to ‘think creatively’

State officials are taking action to address the school bus driver shortage, which has been reported across New York since late-Summer. Governor Kathy Hochul announced an extensive plan including short-term steps to remove barriers and recruit traditional and non-traditional Commercial Driver’s License holders, expand CDL testing opportunities, and enhance processes all designed to get more drivers.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
