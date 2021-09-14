'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' Drama Reboot at Peacock Sets Main Cast

The full cast for Bel-Air, the highly-anticipated Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reboot set in modern day America, has been unveiled. Per TVLine, Adrian Holmes will play Philip Banks, and Cassandra Freeman will star as Vivian Banks. Olly Sholotan will take up the role of Carlton Banks, while Coco Jones will play Hillary. Akira Akbar (Captain Marvel) will star as Ashley Banks, and Jimmy Akingbola will take on the role of Geoffrey. Jordan L. Jones will star as Will’s childhood bestie Jazz, and while no little Nicky has not been cast yet, Simone Joy Jones (The Chair) is set to star as Lisa, Will’s Season 5 girlfriend and eventual bride. They’ll join Jabari Banks, who was previously announced as Will.

