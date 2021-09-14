Slog AM: Staffers Accuse Jayapal of Running "Dysfunctional" Office, It's Recall Day for Gavin Newsom, Massachusetts Taps National Guard to Handle Bus Driver Shortage
These fucking jocks: The state's highest paid employee, Washington State University Head Football Coach Nick Rolovich, continues to refuse to explain how he plans to comply with Gov. Jay Inslee's vaccine mandate. Rolovich said "I plan on adhering to all policies that are implemented for the unvaccinated" and then refused to offer any actual answers to questions from KING 5's Chris Daniels.www.thestranger.com
