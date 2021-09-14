CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Slog AM: Staffers Accuse Jayapal of Running "Dysfunctional" Office, It's Recall Day for Gavin Newsom, Massachusetts Taps National Guard to Handle Bus Driver Shortage

By Rich Smith
The Stranger
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThese fucking jocks: The state's highest paid employee, Washington State University Head Football Coach Nick Rolovich, continues to refuse to explain how he plans to comply with Gov. Jay Inslee's vaccine mandate. Rolovich said "I plan on adhering to all policies that are implemented for the unvaccinated" and then refused to offer any actual answers to questions from KING 5's Chris Daniels.

Call in the National Guard? NY school bus driver shortage spurs call for action

ALBANY – The COVID-19 pandemic didn't cause the bus driver shortage that has vexed school districts across New York and the nation. The virus just kicked it into high gear. In every corner of the state, district leaders and bus companies have been scrambling to find ways to transport more than 2 million students to and from school and extracurricular activities each day, frantically trying to recruit and train new drivers while existing drivers pick up extra routes and longer days.
Black Enterprise

Nearly 100 Massachusetts National Guard Members to Become Bus Drivers

Nearly 100 members of the Massachusetts National Guard will begin training sessions this week to serve as bus drivers for school districts in the state. According to CBS 4 Boston, the state currently has a school bus driver shortage and up to 250 troops will be trained to drive school transport vans known as 7D vehicles. Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker wasted no time in addressing the problem.
The Stranger

Slog PM: Strikes and Protests All Over Seattle, Fox News Launches Assault on City Attorney Candidate, Boosters Recommended for Those Over 65 and "High Risk" People

A bunch of climate activists shut down 4th Ave this afternoon: Ahead of the November 1 climate talks in Glasgow, "scores" of climate activists sprawled across 4th Ave with signs and banners calling for Bank of America and Chase to divest from the Line 3 pipeline and demanding the Canadian government stop construction on the TransMountain pipeline. They successfully disrupted business at a Bank of America and a Chase bank on 4th. The Seattle Times printed some fun photos.
The Stranger

Slog PM: COVID Is Still a Killer, Jeopardy! Faves Return, and a Right-Wing March on Washington Eats Its Own Tail

COVID killed both parents of an 8-year-old Washington girl. Josie and Tom Burko weren’t anti-vax. They didn’t get the vaccine because of underlying health concerns. After attending the Grant County Fair in Central Washington, they both fell ill and passed away. Several dozen other cases have since been linked to the fair. The whole thing is just awful, awful, awful, awful. The pandemic isn’t even close to being “over.”
WASHINGTON STATE
Fox News

Reporters slam White House for shouting down border questions from the press pool

Reporters faced a bizarre scenario on Tuesday as White House aides shouted down their attempts to ask President Biden questions during an Oval Office meeting. Biden met with U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson at the White House, where the two discussed an array of issues. Johnson took several questions, but when Biden was asked questions, White House aides promptly escorted reporters out of the Oval Office.
POTUS
