CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Military junta opens talks over Guinea’s future post-coup

By BOUBACAR DIALLO, KRISTA LARSON
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IvjtO_0bvkzr7P00
1 of 10

CONAKRY, Guinea (AP) — Guinea’s longtime opposition leaders voiced support Tuesday for the country’s new military rulers as a four-day summit got under way that is aimed at charting the West African nation’s future following a coup just over a week ago.

Pressure, though, is expected to mount this week for Col. Mamady Doumbouya to set a timeframe for holding new elections. Regional mediators and the international community are calling for the junta to hand over power to a civilian-led transitional government.

Opposition party leaders who came to the heavily guarded People’s Palace for the Tuesday meeting, however, publicly backed the coup and laid more criticism on ousted President Alpha Conde. The 83-year-old leader was detained by the junta during the Sept. 5 coup and his exact whereabouts have not been disclosed.

Conde sparked violent street protests last year after he pushed forth a constitutional referendum he said allowed him to extend his rule to a third term.

Ousmane Kaba, leader of the opposition Party of Democrats for Hope, called that bid by Conde to stay in power beyond his mandate a coup as well.

“That was not legal, you know, so that’s why we had a military coup to stop the institutional, constitutional coup,” he told reporters Tuesday. “And I think the international community should help us, should help Guinea to have a good transition.”

Guinea’s most prominent opposition figure, Cellou Dalein Diallo, already has spoken out against Conde, calling him a dictator who had brought on his own downfall. Diallo, who had lost to the ousted leader in the last three presidential elections, has signaled that he intends to run whenever a vote is next held.

But the opposition’s request for support and not punishment may not sway the West African regional bloc known as ECOWAS. It already has threatened Guinea with economic sanctions unless the junta releases the deposed president immediately.

The bloc took a similar move in August 2020 when it imposed sanctions on neighboring Mali after mutinous soldiers there overthrew a longtime president who had become increasingly unpopular. Regional mediators called for a one-year deadline for new elections in Mali but later acquiesced to the junta leaders and accepted an 18-month timeframe instead.

Even that now appears in doubt as February 2022 approaches, since Col. Assimi Goita effectively staged a second coup in Mali nine months after the first by firing the civilian president and prime minister and later declaring himself president of the transition.

In Mali’s case, the junta had overthrown a president who came to power through a democratic election supported by the international community and who had not sought to change the country’s term limits.

Guinea’s ex-leader, though, had lost credibility with many in Conakry after he won his third term in October. That appears to have muted the public backlash against the junta so far in Guinea’s capital, where opposition figures said Tuesday they were optimistic about what the coming days would bring.

Sidya Toure, leader of the Union of Republican Forces party, said conditions already appear to have improved since the military takeover. He recalled how security forces had “tried to kidnap me in my home” during Conde’s regime.

“We can see it all around the town in Conakry, absolutely the change amongst the military and policemen,” he said. “I think we are going in the right way for the moment.”

___

Larson reported from Dakar, Senegal.

Comments / 0

Related
Shropshire Star

France kills leader of Islamic State in the Greater Sahara

Adnan Abu Walid al-Sahrawi was killed in a strike by France’s Barkhane military operation a few weeks ago, French authorities said. The leader of so-called Islamic State in the Greater Sahara (ISGS) died of wounds from a drone strike that hit him on a motorcycle last month in southern Mali, French authorities have said.
POLITICS
BBC

Head of Islamic State in Sahara killed by French troops - Macron

The head of the Islamic State group in the Sahara has been killed by French troops, President Emmanuel Macron has said. Adnan Abu Walid al-Sahrawi formed Islamic State in the Greater Sahara (ISGS) in 2015. The group is blamed for many attacks in the region, including the targeted killing of...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Regional Envoys Meet Guinea Junta, Ousted President After Coup

CONAKRY (Reuters) -A delegation from West Africa's main political and economic bloc on Friday met Guinea's ousted president Alpha Conde and members of the junta that overthrew him, hoping to steer the country back toward a civilian-led, constitutional regime. Conde, who had been in power since 2010, has been detained...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Military Junta#Guinea#Military Government#Military Coup#Military Rule#Ap#West African#People S Palace#Ecowas#Mali#Conakry
q957.com

West African leaders due in Guinea as post-coup calm pervades Conakry

CONAKRY (Reuters) – A delegation from West Africa’s main political and economic bloc was due in Conakry on Thursday, a day after it suspended Guinea’s membership in response to a coup and as life in the country’s capital gradually returned to normal. The representatives will “assess the situation” following Sunday’s...
POLITICS
primenewsghana.com

Guinea: ECOWAS gives military junta 6 months to conduct fresh elections

ECOWAS has given the military junta in Guinea six months to return the country to democratic rule after the September 5 ousting of President Alpha Condé. The members of the junta, who are under the banner of the National Committee for Reconciliation and Development (CNRD), have also been slapped with travel bans.
WORLD
fourfourtwo.com

Naby Keita heading home after escaping Guinea’s military coup

Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita is on his way back to Europe after flying out of Guinea despite the country being in the midst of a military coup. After borders were closed following the overthrowing of President Alpha Conde, Guinea’s World Cup qualifying opponents Morocco – whose match on Monday was postponed due to the instability – were granted an escort to leave the country.
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Public Radio International PRI

Historical context of Guinea's coup

Pressure is mounting on the leaders of a military coup in the West African nation of Guinea. On Sept. 5, soldiers in the mineral-rich country ousted their president, Alpha Condé. He is now in jail, and Guinea's neighbors are calling for the coup leaders to restore constitutional order. The World's Marco Werman speaks with Howard French, an author and former West Africa correspondent for The New York Times, about the coup, and the connection he sees to the country's first post-independence president.
AFRICA
mining.com

Guinea’s junta pledges continuity on mining policies after coup

Guinea’s military rulers provided “strong reassurance” to mining companies at a meeting Thursday after last week’s coup, said an official at the nation’s biggest bauxite producer. The new leadership “reinforced the message from their first speech reassuring the mining sector about its importance and that miners will be allowed to...
WORLD
AFP

French defence minister warns Mali against Russian 'mercenary' firm

France's defence minister has warned Mali that hiring paramilitaries from Russian private-security firm Wagner would isolate the country internationally, during a visit to the Sahel state. Florence Parly told reporters on Monday that if Mali hired the firm, at a time when international partners fighting jihadism in the Sahel "had never been so numerous, such a choice would be that of isolation". Parly's meeting with her Malian counterpart Colonel Sadio Camara follows a previous warning to Bamako from its former colonial power last week, after reports that Mali's army-dominated government was close to hiring 1,000 Wagner paramilitaries. The Russian company is considered close to Russian President Vladimir Putin, and has been accused of committing abuses.
MILITARY
AFP

Myanmar military convoy hit by roadside bomb near Yangon: junta

Myanmar anti-junta dissidents have carried out a bomb attack on security forces near Yangon, with several killed in an ensuing firefight, the military and media said. The Southeast Asian nation has been in turmoil since the military toppled Aung San Suu Kyi's elected government in February, sparking mass pro-democracy protests and a bloody crackdown by the military. Various townships across Myanmar have formed so-called "people defence forces" to fight back against the junta, although the majority of clashes have been reported in rural areas. Security forces were travelling through Khayan, a suburb of Myanmar's commercial hub Yangon on Friday when they were attacked with a homemade bomb, the junta said in a statement on Saturday.
MILITARY
The Independent

Military general who ruled Egypt after Mubarak ouster dies

Hussein Tantawi, the Egyptian general who took charge of the country when longtime autocrat Hosni Mubarak was forced to step down amid the 2011 Arab Spring uprising, died on Tuesday, Egypt’s presidency said. He was 85.Field Marshal Tantawi, Mubarak’s defense minister for some 20 years, chaired the Supreme Council of the Armed Forces that took power after Mubarak's ouster. He was known to be unquestioningly loyal to the former president, and oversaw a crackdown on pro-democracy protesters that continued under Abdel Fattah el-Sissi, Egypt’s current president. El-Sissi’s government has since rolled back many of the freedoms won in 2011.Born...
WORLD
AFP

Second Dutch minister quits as Afghan scandal widens

The Dutch defence minister on Friday became the second cabinet member to resign over the Afghan evacuation debacle as the widening scandal claims a growing number of Western political scalps. Ank Bijleveld followed foreign minister Sigrid Kaag out of the door after parliament formally censured them over a crisis that has left dozens of interpreters stranded in Afghanistan. The Dutch ministers are believed to be the first Western officials to resign over the chaos that followed the Taliban's takeover of Kabul, although Britain's Dominic Raab was demoted as foreign secretary earlier this week. Unlike Kaag who resigned on Thursday, Bijleveld had originally refused to quit but finally bowed to pressure on Friday, saying she did not want to hamper the "important work" of her colleagues.
WORLD
SkySports

Liverpool's Naby Keita flying back from Guinea after military coup suspends World Cup Qualifier

Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita is on his way back to Europe after flying out of Guinea despite the country being in the midst of a military coup. After borders were closed following the overthrow of President Alpha Conde, Guinea's World Cup qualifying opponents Morocco - whose match on Monday was postponed due to the instability - were granted an escort to leave the country.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Biden's warning to China: USS Wyoming test launches Trident II nuclear missiles off Cape Canaveral after Beijing warned of nuclear war risk over AUKUS submarine pact

The US Navy successfully conducted a scheduled two-missile test launch of un-armed life-extended Trident D5LE nuclear missiles from the USS Wyoming on Friday. The USS Wyoming (SSBN-742), an Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine, was floating off the coast of Cape Canaveral, Florida when it completed the test, which was part of a Demonstration and Shakedown Operation, designated DASO-31.
WORLD
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

578K+
Followers
316K+
Post
272M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy