Sendoso Secures $100 Million Series C led by SoftBank Vision Fund 2 to Accelerate Global Expansion
Sending Platform pioneer establishes European hub to serve its 20,000+ global customer base. Sendoso, the leading Sending Platform, today announced it has secured $100 million in Series C funding, led by SoftBank Vision Fund 2*, with participation from existing investors Oak HC/FT, Struck Capital, Stage 2 Capital, Craft Ventures, Signia Venture Partners and Felicis Ventures. With this round, Sendoso’s total funding exceeds $152 million. As the category leader, Sendoso will use the funding to accelerate the expansion of its global footprint, hiring, and product offerings.martechseries.com
