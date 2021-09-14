CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warrensburg, IL

Watch now: Warrensburg man snags 750-pound alligator

By TONY REID
Pantagraph
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWARRENSBURG — Keen hunter and professional Warrensburg-based taxidermist Jordan Hackl has lived that line from the movie "Jaws:" "You’re going to need a bigger boat." Hackl’s titanic battle with nature came not with a great white shark but a monstrous, more than 750-pound alligator that measured 13.5 feet long. He caught it on a rod and line and, no doubt much to the relief of Warrensburg residents, was nowhere near home at the time.

