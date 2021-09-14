Gwinnett County preparing to move forward with separate improvements on Duluth, Grayson highways
Gwinnett County is preparing to make pedestrian-oriented improvements on two roads in unincorporated Lawrenceville. County commissioners recently awarded two projects, one on Duluth Highway and another on Grayson Highway, to CMEC LLC for a cost of $312,693. The Duluth Highway project will stretch from Riverside Parkway to Colony Bend Drive while the Grayson Highway project will stretch from Crane Drive to Park Place Drive.www.gwinnettdailypost.com
Comments / 0