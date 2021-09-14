CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provo, UT

KSL.com Pick'em: BYU fans sweep the top spots following rivalry win

BYU fans celebrate after winning an NCAA college football game against Utah at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. BYU won 26-17. (Shafkat Anowar, Deseret News) SALT LAKE CITY — On the heels of theCougars' dominant performance over the Utes, three BYU fans have more to celebrate after they finished the week sweeping the top three spots of KSL.com College Football Pick'em in Week 2.

