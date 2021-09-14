CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duchess of Cornwall joined by son Tom Parker Bowles for Instagram book club

By Danielle Stacey
Hello Magazine
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Duchess of Cornwall has enlisted the help of her son, Tom Parker Bowles, for the latest season of her popular online book club. Camilla's Instagram account, The Duchess of Cornwall's Reading Room, revealed on Tuesday: "Over the next few weeks we will introduce a selection of cookery writers that have been handpicked by Her Royal Highness, with the help of her son, food writer and critic, Tom Parker Bowles.

