Duchess of Cornwall joined by son Tom Parker Bowles for Instagram book club

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall were among the royals to mark the Duke of Sussex's 37th birthday on Wednesday. Taking to their Clarence House social media accounts, Charles and Camilla shared three photos of Prince Harry at past royal engagements, including one of Charles and Harry in South Africa in 1997. This was the pair's first trip abroad following Princess Diana's tragic death. It was Prince Harry's first major tour and it happened during his half-term break from school. Prince William did not accompany the pair at the time because his half-term ended on the week they were away.

