Tunisian wildfires scorch poor region’s cork industry

By Syndicated Content
kdal610.com
 7 days ago

JENDOUBA, Tunisia (Reuters) – For cork collector Khaled Warhani, the wildfires that devastated part of northern Tunisia’s lush woodland this summer were a warning of how the changing climate will hurt his livelihood. Though the fires were far worse in neighbouring Algeria, the blaze that raged through the forested hills...

kdal610.com

Related
The Independent

UAE welcomes regional rivals at major natural gas conference

Energy officials from Qatar and Turkey long-standing foes of the United Arab Emirates, descended on Dubai along with hundreds of other executives on Tuesday, flocking to the world's largest gas expo and the industry’s first in-person conference since the pandemic began.In a scene that would have been unthinkable just a year ago, the Emirati oil minister held forth from a crowded conference room beside the Qatari energy minister, the first such visit since the UAE and three other Arab states imposed an embargo on Qatar in 2017. Also present was the deputy energy minister from Turkey, similarly at...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
kdal610.com

Tunisians protest over president’s seizure of powers

TUNIS (Reuters) – Several hundred demonstrators gathered in Tunis on Saturday to protest against Tunisian President Kais Saied’s seizure of governing powers in July, which triggered a constitutional crisis and prompted accusations of a coup. The protesters gathered in the centre of the capital chanting “shut down the coup” and...
PROTESTS
kdal610.com

Candles save France’s grand cru Chablis from frost ravages

CHABLIS, France (Reuters) – As harvest gets underway, winemaker Laurent Pinson looks at one of his top range grand cru vineyards with relief: by burning large ‘candles’ he protected the vines from sharp spring frosts that ravaged other parts of his estate. Still, lower overall production will force him to...
INDUSTRY
bestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Wildfire Protection System Market: Regional And Global Industry Outlook 2021

COVID-19 Analysis: Turn massive Wildfire Protection System Market challenges into meaningful change. It’s not post-pandemic, it’s intra-pandemic. We’re still in it, and the implications for Wildfire Protection System Market are long-reaching. Let’s face it!. As the COVID-19 pandemic wreaks havoc on our global economies, Wildfire Protection System businesses are struggling...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cork#Drought#Jendouba#Reuters#Tunisians#Forestry Agency#Dinars
AFP

426,000 affected by flooding in South Sudan: UN

Heavy flooding has affected and displaced about 426,000 people in South Sudan, including 185,000 children, as overflowing rivers deluged homes and farms in the impoverished country, the UN's emergency-response agency said on Tuesday. Emergency workers have used canoes and boats to reach people cut off by the deluge, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said in a briefing note, warning that more heavy rains and flooding were expected in the coming months. The downpours "have exacerbated the vulnerability of communities, with many people displaced by the floods seeking refuge in churches and schools", the agency said. In Bentiu, the capital of Unity state, which is home to about a third of the flood-hit population, desperate farmers begged for help, as rising waters triggered by early seasonal rainfall submerged their houses and their land.
ENVIRONMENT
kdal610.com

La Palma lava flow to reach the sea around 8 pm, regional leader says

MADRID (Reuters) – Lava flowing from a volcano on the Spanish island of La Palma is set to reach the sea at around 8 p.m. local time (7 p.m. GMT), regional leader Angel Victor Torres said on Monday, in what could trigger toxic gases and reduce visibility at sea. “It...
WORLD
AFP

Volcano erupts on Spain's Canary Islands

The Cumbre Vieja volcano erupted on Spain's Canary Islands Sunday, spewing out lava, ash and a huge column of smoke after days of increased seismic activity and forcing the evacuation of around 5,000 local people, authorities said. "Undoubtedly the current seismic swarm represents a significant change in the activity of the Cumbre Vieja volcano and is related to a process of magmatic intrusion beneath the island of La Palma," it said.
ENVIRONMENT
whtc.com

Some Tunisian politicians say they oppose Saied’s reported plans

TUNIS (Reuters) – Some prominent Tunisian politicians on Friday came out against the president suspending or changing the constitution, as one of his advisers has said he is planning after seizing ruling powers in July. President Kais Saied intends to suspend the constitution and will put a new version to...
MIDDLE EAST
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Tunisia
Telegraph

Food shortages ‘by end of week’ as CO2 crisis grows

Shoppers face a shortage of meat and even ready-made pizzas long before Christmas if the carbon dioxide crisis continues, supermarket bosses and producers warned on Monday. The British Retail Consortium, which represents the major chains, said it expected to see food shortages by the end of the week, while pork suppliers warned of "farmageddon" within 10 days.
FOOD SAFETY
The Independent

Food supplies could be hit by CO2 shortage in days, warns Iceland boss

Food supply shortages could happen in the “coming days and weeks” if the carbon dioxide issue continues, a supermarket boss has warned.Richard Walker managing director of Iceland said Christmas food supplies could be impacted by a reduced supply of the gas – but stressed that the damage could be felt much sooner.Meanwhile, trade body leaders have called on the Government to “urgently ensure adequate supplies” of carbon dioxide to keep food production going.“This is no longer about whether or not Christmas will be okay, it’s about keeping the wheels turning and the lights on so we can actually...
GAS PRICE
kdal610.com

Earthquake of magnitude 5.6 strikes near Melbourne, Australia– GFZ

(Reuters) – An earthquake of magnitude 5.6 struck near Melbourne in Australia on Wednesday, the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences said. The quake was at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.21 miles) and was near the southeast coast of Australia, GFZ added. (Reporting by Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Violent protests erupt in Melbourne as government shuts down all construction work over vaccine mandates

Fresh protests erupted in Melbourne as thousands marched on Tuesday against a recent government order shutting construction sites for two weeks until workers get at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine.Nearly 2,000 protesters took over streets at peak traffic hour, according to news agency Reuters. Some of those in the crowd damaged cars including police vehicles, and set off flares, reported local media.The demonstrators included not just construction workers, but also many who opposed mandatory vaccines against Covid-19. Local media reports said protesters chanted: “F**k the jab.”Aerial views of the protests shared on social media showed streams of...
CARS
AFP

Toxic gas fears as Canary Islands volcano lava nears sea

A vast river of molten lava from a Canary Islands volcano was edging towards the sea on Tuesday, destroying everything in its path and provoking fears it will generate clouds of toxic gases when it hits the water. When the molten lava reaches the sea, experts warn it will send clouds of toxic gas into the air and will also affect the marine environment.
ENVIRONMENT
kdal610.com

Australian buy-now-pay-later Zip enters India with $50 million investment

(Reuters) – Australian buy-now-pay-later firm Zip Co Ltd said on Wednesday it had agreed to invest $50 million to acquire a minority interest in Indian peer, ZestMoney, as part of its global expansion plans. (Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
BUSINESS
kdal610.com

Soaring gas prices ripple through heavy industry, supply chains

LONDON (Reuters) – Global record high natural gas prices are pushing some energy-intensive companies to curtail production in a trend that is adding to disruptions to global supply chains in some sectors such as food and could result in higher costs being passed on to their customers. Some companies, including...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
kdal610.com

IMF calls for coordinated action, accountability in COVID-19 battle

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The chief economist of the International Monetary Fund on Tuesday called for coordinated action and greater accountability to ensure that the world meets a target of vaccinating 40% of people in every country against COVID-19 by the end of 2021. India’s decision this week to resume vaccine...
WORLD
AFP

Libya parliament withdraws support for unity government

Libya's parliament on Tuesday passed a no-confidence vote in the war-scarred country's unity government, dealing a new blow to UN-backed peace efforts and plans for December elections. This government will keep working until December 24, and we must ensure conditions that allow for elections to be held."
WORLD
kdal610.com

U.S. farmers face supply shortages, higher costs after Hurricane Ida

CHICAGO (Reuters) – Troy Walker’s phone will not stop ringing at his Kansas farm cooperative, with growers needing fertilizer for their wheat fields in the coming months. In Kentucky, corn and soybean farmer Caleb Ragland said shelves at his local farm supplier are often bare of weed killer glyphosate and other crop chemicals. He expects the situation could get worse.
AGRICULTURE
kdal610.com

Iran says nuclear talks with world powers to resume in a few weeks -state media

DUBAI (Reuters) – Iran said on Tuesday that talks with world powers over reviving its 2015 nuclear deal would resume in a few weeks, the official Iranian news agency IRNA reported. “Every meeting requires prior coordination and the preparation of an agenda. As previously emphasised, the Vienna talks will resume...
MIDDLE EAST
kdal610.com

Singapore reports 1,178 new COVID-19 cases, highest since April last year

(Reuters) – Singapore’s health ministry reported 1,178 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, the highest since April last year. A recent rise in cases after the relaxation of some COVID-19 measures has prompted Singapore to pause further reopening. More than 80% of its population has been vaccinated against COVID-19. (Reporting by...
PUBLIC HEALTH

