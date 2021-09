Endurance swimmer Lewis Pugh has completed the most challenging swim of his career in Greenland to highlight the impacts of the climate crisis.Mr Pugh, who has swum in the Arctic, Antarctic and up the English Channel to push for action to protect the environment, undertook the 4.8-mile (7.8km) swim in the Ilulissat Icefjord in 14 sessions over 12 days.Swimming in waters fed by the world’s fastest moving glacier, the UN patron of the oceans had to brave water temperatures between 0C and 3C (32F-37.4F) as he became the first person to undertake a multi-day swim in the polar regions.Mr Pugh...

