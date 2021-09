MANCHESTER, N.H. — More than 100 Afghan refugees may be resettled in New Hampshire. Two agencies, based in Concord and Manchester, are working on resettlement plans. Those refugees are currently being screened at military bases before they arrive here in New Hampshire. This comes as Congress pressed the U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken about the country’s plans to evacuate remaining Americans and Afghan allies.

MANCHESTER, NH ・ 7 DAYS AGO