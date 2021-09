TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Nicholas Pet Haven, an animal rescue in Tyler, is sheltering many animals from Louisiana because of Hurricane Ida. The shelter has received three to four litters of puppies with each litter ranging from eight to 12 dogs as well as eight adult dogs. Many of the owners could no longer keep their animals due to potential of no longer having a home, or their new temporary home wouldn’t allow animals.

