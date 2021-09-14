CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Are you better off raising your family in Illinois over Missouri?

By Mark Hespen
1070 KHMO-AM
1070 KHMO-AM
 8 days ago
One website claims that you are better off raising your family in Illinois compared to Missouri, and they say it's not even that close, are they right?. Wallethub.com has an article on their website that claims Illinois to be the 16th best state in the country to raise your family in, compared to Missouri which comes in just below the halfway mark at 27th on the list. To see the list for yourself click here, but the site says they used a number of different factors to determine the rankings including categories like, Family Fun, Health and Safety, Education and Child Care, Affordability, and Socioeconomics.

Scary Larry
8d ago

Yeah just go raise your kids in Chicago where there’s a high probability they’ll get murdered

KHMO AM 1070 has the best news coverage for Quincy, Illinois and Hannibal, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

