Retinol Has Met Its Match: This Alternative Cream Reverses Aging Without Causing Irritation or Sensitivity
Retinol is touted as liquid gold for preventing signs of aging on the skin—but not without some caveats. While users can reap plenty of benefits from the ingredients' potency, redness, irritation, and peeling are common side effects for those with sensitive skin, leading many to skip using retinol in their regimen altogether. That's where retinol alternatives, such as the Dermelect Flawless Bakuchiol Treatment, are gaining traction in the skincare industry.www.health.com
Comments / 0