Tunisian wildfires scorch poor region’s cork industry

By Syndicated Content
94.1 Duke FM
 7 days ago

JENDOUBA, Tunisia (Reuters) – For cork collector Khaled Warhani, the wildfires that devastated part of northern Tunisia’s lush woodland this summer were a warning of how the changing climate will hurt his livelihood. Though the fires were far worse in neighbouring Algeria, the blaze that raged through the forested hills...

941theduke.com

kdal610.com

Tunisians protest over president’s seizure of powers

TUNIS (Reuters) – Several hundred demonstrators gathered in Tunis on Saturday to protest against Tunisian President Kais Saied’s seizure of governing powers in July, which triggered a constitutional crisis and prompted accusations of a coup. The protesters gathered in the centre of the capital chanting “shut down the coup” and...
PROTESTS
94.1 Duke FM

Extreme heat ravages Greece’s mussel harvest

THERMAIC GULF, Greece (Reuters) – Fisherman Stefanos Sougioultzis cracks open the mussels he cultivated in Greece’s Aegean Sea only to find scores of empty shells. After a summer of scorching heat and warming waters, it was “as if they boiled in their own environment”, he says. “Twenty-five years in mussel...
ENVIRONMENT
94.1 Duke FM

Denmark needs more wind, solar to hit emissions target, lobby says

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) – Denmark risks falling short of its 2030 climate targets unless it builds far more wind and solar farms and overcomes bureaucracy and local resistance to turbines, lobby group WindDenmark said on Tuesday. Home to wind pioneers Orsted and Vestas, Denmark is viewed as a front-runner in combating...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
94.1 Duke FM

Pret to serve suburbs, stations and motorways in shift from skyscrapers

LONDON (Reuters) – Coffee and sandwich chain Pret A Manger plans to double in size over the next five years, replacing a previous UK focus on offices with expansion in regional and suburban areas, transport hubs and motorway service stations. Urban fast food outlets were hit hard during the COVID-19...
WORLD
bestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Wildfire Protection System Market: Regional And Global Industry Outlook 2021

COVID-19 Analysis: Turn massive Wildfire Protection System Market challenges into meaningful change. It’s not post-pandemic, it’s intra-pandemic. We’re still in it, and the implications for Wildfire Protection System Market are long-reaching. Let’s face it!. As the COVID-19 pandemic wreaks havoc on our global economies, Wildfire Protection System businesses are struggling...
MARKETS
AFP

426,000 affected by flooding in South Sudan: UN

Heavy flooding has affected and displaced about 426,000 people in South Sudan, including 185,000 children, as overflowing rivers deluged homes and farms in the impoverished country, the UN's emergency-response agency said on Tuesday. Emergency workers have used canoes and boats to reach people cut off by the deluge, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said in a briefing note, warning that more heavy rains and flooding were expected in the coming months. The downpours "have exacerbated the vulnerability of communities, with many people displaced by the floods seeking refuge in churches and schools", the agency said. In Bentiu, the capital of Unity state, which is home to about a third of the flood-hit population, desperate farmers begged for help, as rising waters triggered by early seasonal rainfall submerged their houses and their land.
ENVIRONMENT
94.1 Duke FM

UK PM Johnson calls on rich countries to meet $100 billion climate pledge

LONDON (Reuters) – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson called on Monday for wealthy countries to meet a pledge to spend $100 billion a year to tackle climate change as he prepares to host a United Nations summit starting at the end of October. Johnson and U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres will...
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

Volcano erupts on Spain's Canary Islands

The Cumbre Vieja volcano erupted on Spain's Canary Islands Sunday, spewing out lava, ash and a huge column of smoke after days of increased seismic activity and forcing the evacuation of around 5,000 local people, authorities said. "Undoubtedly the current seismic swarm represents a significant change in the activity of the Cumbre Vieja volcano and is related to a process of magmatic intrusion beneath the island of La Palma," it said.
ENVIRONMENT
whtc.com

Some Tunisian politicians say they oppose Saied’s reported plans

TUNIS (Reuters) – Some prominent Tunisian politicians on Friday came out against the president suspending or changing the constitution, as one of his advisers has said he is planning after seizing ruling powers in July. President Kais Saied intends to suspend the constitution and will put a new version to...
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

Food supplies could be hit by CO2 shortage in days, warns Iceland boss

Food supply shortages could happen in the “coming days and weeks” if the carbon dioxide issue continues, a supermarket boss has warned.Richard Walker managing director of Iceland said Christmas food supplies could be impacted by a reduced supply of the gas – but stressed that the damage could be felt much sooner.Meanwhile, trade body leaders have called on the Government to “urgently ensure adequate supplies” of carbon dioxide to keep food production going.“This is no longer about whether or not Christmas will be okay, it’s about keeping the wheels turning and the lights on so we can actually...
GAS PRICE
Telegraph

Food shortages ‘by end of week’ as CO2 crisis grows

Shoppers face a shortage of meat and even ready-made pizzas long before Christmas if the carbon dioxide crisis continues, supermarket bosses and producers warned on Monday. The British Retail Consortium, which represents the major chains, said it expected to see food shortages by the end of the week, while pork suppliers warned of "farmageddon" within 10 days.
FOOD SAFETY
Washington Post

Denmark appears to have beaten covid-19 — for now. Here’s how it did it.

On Sept. 10, Danish authorities lifted all pandemic restrictions and pronounced that covid-19 is no longer a “critical threat” in the country. Vaccination rates are high — 86 percent of all eligible citizens 12 and older have received at least one shot, and 95 percent of people 50 and older are fully vaccinated.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Violent protests erupt in Melbourne as government shuts down all construction work over vaccine mandates

Fresh protests erupted in Melbourne as thousands marched on Tuesday against a recent government order shutting construction sites for two weeks until workers get at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine.Nearly 2,000 protesters took over streets at peak traffic hour, according to news agency Reuters. Some of those in the crowd damaged cars including police vehicles, and set off flares, reported local media.The demonstrators included not just construction workers, but also many who opposed mandatory vaccines against Covid-19. Local media reports said protesters chanted: “F**k the jab.”Aerial views of the protests shared on social media showed streams of...
CARS
Washington Post

'Yes, that was an earthquake’: Australia rocked by rare, powerful temblor

SYDNEY — A powerful earthquake struck southeast Australia on Wednesday, damaging buildings and prompting people to spill onto the streets of Melbourne, the capital of Victoria state. Government agency Geoscience Australia said the quake, initially measured at magnitude 6.0 but later revised to 5.8, was detected about 9:15 a.m. local...
ENVIRONMENT
94.1 Duke FM

Fall in UK public borrowing slows in August

LONDON (Reuters) -British public borrowing declined less sharply than expected in August and was its second-highest on record for the month, government figures showed on Tuesday, highlighting the hefty ongoing costs of the COVID-19 pandemic. Public sector net borrowing, excluding state-controlled banks, fell to 20.5 billion pounds ($28.0 billion) in...
BUSINESS
94.1 Duke FM

Egypt’s former military ruler Tantawi dies aged 85

CAIRO (Reuters) – Field Marshal Hussein Tantawi, former head of the military council that ruled Egypt temporarily after the 2011 uprising, died at the age of 85, Egypt’s presidency said on Tuesday. Tantawi, a decorated veteran of wars against Israel in 1956, 1967 and 1973, was a defence minister for...
MIDDLE EAST
94.1 Duke FM

U.N. rights expert says Papuan held in Indonesia at risk of dying

(Reuters) – A U.N. expert has urged Indonesia to provide an independence activist in its Papua province with proper medical care to “keep him from dying in prison”, after reports that his health had deteriorated. Victor Yeimo, 39, who is the international spokesman of the West Papua National Committee, was...
HEALTH
94.1 Duke FM

France urges Britain to uphold Brexit deals, restore trust

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – France’s European affairs minister Clement Beaune urged Britain on Tuesday to uphold its side of post-Brexit deals and restore trust. Beaune said Britain was not properly applying the fisheries part of the EU-UK trade deal or the protocol governing the trading position of Northern Ireland. “You cannot...
POLITICS
94.1 Duke FM

Evergrande woes hit Japan’s toilet, air-conditioner and paint manufacturers

TOKYO (Reuters) – Concern that China Evergrande may default https://www.reuters.com/world/china/china-evergrande-fears-consume-investors-awaiting-trading-2021-09-21 on its mountain of debt hit shares of toilet maker Toto and other Japanese firms that are seen vulnerable to a further slowdown in China’s property development. Toto lost 6.1 % on Tuesday, extending its fall since Thursday to 14.8%,...
ECONOMY

