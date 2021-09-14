Hurteau Replaces Cummings as Southampton Village PD Chief
Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. There’s a new sheriff — er, police chief — in town in the Village of Southampton. Sgt. Suzanne Hurteau, a 24-year veteran of the force, was named acting chief of police after longtime Chief Thomas Cummings retired on September 10 following a public feud with Mayor Jesse Warren. She will run the department, which has 30 sworn members, while a committee searches for a permanent replacement.www.danspapers.com
Comments / 0