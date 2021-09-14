Byron and Dresden Nuclear Plant Hostage Crisis Resolved

Two nuclear plants were almost shutdown prematurely because of lack of profit but were saved at the last minute by the Illinois Senate. The Illinois Senate has approved a clean energy deal which includes a subsidy for Exelon to keep the Byron nuclear plant in operation, after the House passed it last week. The plan gives Exelon $694 million to keep the Byron and Dresden plants operational. Exelon had previously begun drawing down the Byron plant with an anticipated retirement date of Monday, September 13th, and had warned that once the nuclear fuel had been depleted, it could not be refueled after that date. Exelon said Monday that with the passage of the bill, it was preparing to refuel both plants.