Energy Industry

Byron and Dresden Nuclear Plant Hostage Crisis Resolved

By Submitted by oumuamua
 7 days ago

Two nuclear plants were almost shutdown prematurely because of lack of profit but were saved at the last minute by the Illinois Senate. The Illinois Senate has approved a clean energy deal which includes a subsidy for Exelon to keep the Byron nuclear plant in operation, after the House passed it last week. The plan gives Exelon $694 million to keep the Byron and Dresden plants operational. Exelon had previously begun drawing down the Byron plant with an anticipated retirement date of Monday, September 13th, and had warned that once the nuclear fuel had been depleted, it could not be refueled after that date. Exelon said Monday that with the passage of the bill, it was preparing to refuel both plants.

northernpublicradio.org

Byron Nuclear Power Station Not Closing

Gov. J.B. Pritzker recently signed a wide-ranging energy package that halted closure of the Byron Nuclear Plant after nearly a year of uncertainty. Members of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers were joined by northern Illinois legislators outside of the Byron Power Station late last week to celebrate the passage of an energy plan granting subsidies to keep the site open.
BYRON, IL
star967.net

Energy Bill Guarantees Survival of the Nuclear Power Plants

Residents of one northern Illinois community are breathing easier after the signing of an energy policy bill that guarantees the survival of the city’s nuclear power plant. Since 1985, Byron has been home to two Exelon nuclear reactors that produce nearly 2,500 megawatts of energy, or enough to power around 2 million homes. Exelon had threatened to close the facility if the state did not provide new subsidies.
BYRON, IL
#Nuclear Plants#Exelon#Nuclear Energy#The Illinois Senate#House
Despite 'Economic Distress', Two US Nuclear Power Plants Saved From Closing Through Subsidies

Accoding TFA this investment keeps both pants operating until 2028, so approx $50m per plant per year. Not a terrible deal when you break it down. Real question is could two new nuclear plants be constructed and certified in that timespan or even before 2030? While I support this measure the Dresden plant is 50 years old this year (commisioned 1971) and the Byron plant 36 years old. These thing's can't run forever and they can't simply be replaced with wind/solar.
Rochelle News-Leader

Pritzker signs bill into law to save Byron nuclear plant

BYRON – The familiar sight of steam rising from the Byron Generating Station continues, although it is down to rising from one tower as the station refuels. With Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker signing a new energy bill that was favorable to nuclear plants into law on Sept. 15, the Byron Station will continue to operate. It’s owner, Exelon Generation, had threatened to close the station on Sept. 13 without the new bill.
BYRON, IL
MyStateline.com

Byron leaders celebrate nuclear plant remaining open

BYRON, Ill. (WTVO) – Governor JB Pritzker gave his stamp of approval to sweeping clean energy legislation this earlier this week. On Friday, local leaders gathered to celebrate the Exelon-Byron Generating Station’s new lease on life. “This was not an easy bill to pass, it was 900 pages long. But...
BYRON, IL
Voice of OC

Mosko: More Nuclear is No Solution to Climate Crisis

If you live in Orange or San Diego County, hopefully you’re aware that San Onofre Nuclear Generating Station (SONGS) has been turned into a nuclear waste dump for the foreseeable future. Regardless of where you live, you’re wise to be tracking domestic and foreign moves to increase reliance on nuclear energy.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
oglecountylife.com

Bill passage expected to save Byron plant

The Illinois Senate is expected to pass an energy bill today with incentives aimed at saving the Byron Generating Station. Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker has said he will sign the bill into law, “as soon as possible.”. With the Byron nuclear station set to close today, area officials who have...
OREGON, IL
MyStateline.com

Exelon says vote to save Byron plant must come Monday

BYRON, Ill. (WTVO) — Exelon says it has ordered fuel to keep the Byron nuclear plant running past the September 13th shutdown deadline if the Illinois Senate passes a clean energy bill on Monday, which includes a nearly $700 million bailout for the company. On Thursday night, the Illinois House...
BYRON, IL
US News and World Report

Illinois Legislature Edges Closer to Saving Two Nuclear Power Plants

(Reuters) -The Illinois House late on Thursday passed an energy bill with nearly $700 million in incentives for two Exelon Corp nuclear power plants, taking the legislature one step closer to saving the plants the company has threatened to close starting on Monday. "What the House has accomplished tonight is...
Quad Cities Onlines

Illinois town faces threat of nuclear plant shutdown

The economic future of this community nestled along the Rock River in northwestern Illinois very well could be decided in the next few days at the state Capitol in Springfield. Exelon, the parent company of scandal-plagued Commonwealth Edison, has given the Democratic-controlled General Assembly and Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker an...
ILLINOIS STATE

