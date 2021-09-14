CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berlin, CT

State police looking to ID suspect, vehicle believed to be involved in violent abduction that ended in Berlin

Bristol Press
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleState police have released photos of a suspect and a vehicle believed to be involved in a violent abduction that ended in Berlin. Police said they are seeking anyone with information on the man in one of the photos, who is captured on video surveillance wearing a face covering. They also released a photo of what state police say is believed to be an Acura TL, which the suspects used following the abduction.

