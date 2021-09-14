CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Seattle Seahawks: Counting down their 10-highest PFF player grades after Week 1

By Tim Weaver
USA Today
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeattle handily defeated Indianapolis by a score of 28-16 on Sunday, which makes it seem like the game was much closer than it actually was. The team got an excellent performance from quarterback Russell Wilson and his top passing weapons in a brilliant debut for new offensive coordinator Shane Waldron. The Seahawks defensive line also had a superb second half, quickly stomping out any hope of a comeback for Carson Wentz and the Colts.

seahawkswire.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Shocking stat reveals Russell Wilson, Seahawks collapse vs. Titans is historic

Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks’ Week 2 collapse against the Tennessee Titans is pretty historic. In fact, it’s one that home fans haven’t seen since 2004. According to ESPN Stats & Info, it was only the second time that the Seahawks have lost at Lumen Field despite leading by at least 14 points in the fourth quarter. Since it opened in 2002, such occurrence happened just once back 2004 against the Rams. Throughout that span, they were 58-1 and 5-1 including the playoffs.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Wilson
Person
Carson Wentz
Stampede Blue

Week 1 Thread: Indianapolis Colts vs. Seattle Seahawks

What a matchup to kick off the 2021 regular season. Indianapolis Colts vs. the Seattle Seahawks at a sold-out Lucas Oil Stadium. Chat throughout the game with the Stampede Blue community below in the comments section!
NFL
ClutchPoints

Seattle Seahawks: 4 bold predictions for Week 1 vs. Colts

Coming off a somewhat disappointing 2020 season in which they fell in the first round of the playoffs after a hot start to the year, the Seattle Seahawks enter 2021 with the hopes of replicating their 2021 start and maintaining it the whole year. In a Week 1 bout at the Indianapolis Colts, Seattle will have their hands full in a clash of styles – visitors with a dynamic air-raid offense with a star QB and mediocre, and the Colts at home with their ground-and-pound O-line and fearsome defense, along with a brand-new Carson Wentz at the helm.
NFL
Yardbarker

Colts PFF Grades vs. Seahawks: A Near No-Show in Top Grades

After losing at home by multiple scores, you can imagine there wasn't much for the Indianapolis Colts to celebrate as they regrouped from their rendezvous with the Seattle Seahawks. When Pro Football Focus released their grades from Week 1, they reflected that lack of hat-hanging following the Colts' 28-16 loss...
NFL
Yardbarker

Colts' Week 1 Snap Counts vs. Seahawks

Well, that wasn't pretty. The Indianapolis Colts hosted the Seattle Seahawks at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday for the regular-season opener, and to say it didn't go the home team's way would be an understatement. The Colts would ultimately fall, 28-16, in a matchup where they never looked in control...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pff#American Football#Pro Football Focus
Yardbarker

The Mechanics of Carson Wentz: Week One vs Seattle Seahawks

The Indianapolis Colts have dropped yet another season-opening game, losing 28-16 to the Seattle Seahawks. While it was an ugly loss for the Colts as a team, quarterback Carson Wentz was far from the biggest problem. In his debut with the Colts, Wentz completed 25 of 38 passes for 251...
NFL
Seattle Times

Report card: Bob Condotta grades the Seahawks’ Week 1 win at the Colts

INDIANAPOLIS — It’s hard to have expected much more out of the Seahawks in an opener that was as solid of an effort as any in the Pete Carroll era, especially considering playing on the road against a team that won 11 games last season and has similar aspirations this season.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

Seattle Seahawks expecting to be without Rashaad Penny for at least Week 2

RENTON, Wash. -- The Seattle Seahawks fear running back Rashaad Penny will miss this weekend's game against the Tennessee Titans and possibly longer because of a calf injury, coach Pete Carroll said Monday. Penny, the Seahawks' No. 2 running back behind Chris Carson, left their season-opening win over the Indianapolis...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colts vs. Seahawks: Inactive players for Week 1

The Indianapolis Colts and Seattle Seahawks have released their lists of inactive players for the Week 1 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday. The Colts had already ruled out three players entering the weekend, two of which would be starters at their respective positions if healthy. The Seahawks had no injury designations on the final report entering the weekend so most of their inactive players can be assumed as healthy scratches.
NFL
chatsports.com

Tennessee Titans versus Seattle: 10 Seahawks that can ruin Week 2

Seattle Seahawks (Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports) Just in case you didn’t already know this or you still didn’t learn it after the Tennessee Titans‘ first game of the 2021-2022 NFL regular season, here’s a reminder. There isn’t much of a difference from a talent perspective between most professional football teams from top to bottom.
NFL
USA Today

PHOTOS: Freddie Swain flies high with Seattle Seahawks in Week 2

Former Florida wide receiver Freddie Swain is now in his second year with the Seattle Seahawks after being selected in the sixth round (214 overall) of the 2020 NFL draft. After a rookie season that saw a modest performance out of the gridiron greenhorn, the erstwhile Gator is looking to turn things up a notch this season and did just that in Week 2 against the Tennessee Titans.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy