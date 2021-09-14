Seattle Seahawks: Counting down their 10-highest PFF player grades after Week 1

Coming off a somewhat disappointing 2020 season in which they fell in the first round of the playoffs after a hot start to the year, the Seattle Seahawks enter 2021 with the hopes of replicating their 2021 start and maintaining it the whole year. In a Week 1 bout at the Indianapolis Colts, Seattle will have their hands full in a clash of styles – visitors with a dynamic air-raid offense with a star QB and mediocre, and the Colts at home with their ground-and-pound O-line and fearsome defense, along with a brand-new Carson Wentz at the helm.

