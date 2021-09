It certainly doesn’t suck to be Benedict Cumberbatch. Not only are you a star of stage and screen with countless award-winning projects to your name, you also happen to be the lynchpin of the most expensive movie franchise in history. But this also means you have no one but yourself to blame when even the most minor comments about the upcoming “Spider-Man: No Way Home” happen to be splashed across the internet writ large. It comes with the territory.

MOVIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO