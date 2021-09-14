TS Madison Asks Where Boosie’s Outrage Was for Normani and Teyana Taylor’s Raunchy VMAs Performance

Transgender media personality TS Madison hopped on Instagram to look for Boosie Badazz and his outrage following Normani and Teyana Taylor’s steamy MTV VMAs performance on Sunday night.

The British singer paid homage to pop icon Janet Jackson with a hot performance of “Would You Mind” — featuring Teyana — who was trapped in a contraption similar to the one Prince used in “Sign ‘O’ The Times.” Normani climbed on Teyana and simulated an intimate act.

In the past, Boosie has called Lil Nas X several times for his overly sexual and openly gay performances.

“Hey 👋🏾 ummm 🤔 “WHAT ABOUT THE CHILDREN?” Have you all put them to bed or did you figure out a way to explain THIS to your kids 🤔🤔🤔,” TS Madison wrote. Personally I LOOOOVED IT‼️ But I’m thinkin of YOU and YOUR KIDS right now…… Where is LIL BUS/boosted??? 🤷🏽‍♀️”

This summer, Boosie went on a rant while defending DaBaby’s homophobic comments about HIV and AIDS at Rolling Loud Miami.

He called the “Montero” singer “the most disrespectful motherf—ker in the world,” while using multiple homophobic slurs. Lil Nas X tweeted that he and Jack Harlow would perform the song naked at the VMAs for charity as a joke.

Boosie then threatened Lil Nas X will violence. “If I’m at the awards and he go up there naked, I’m a drag his a–s offstage and beat his a–s.”

Dave Portnoy, the founder of Barstool did weigh in.

“This is good. Barstool bad,” he tweeted in response to the performance.

“I just want people to know, this is on VH1 right now, just like cable TV, anyone can watch this. People say Barstool’s too raunchy, like, that, you know, we’re sexist, chauvinist pigs, can’t let people see it, too over the top, smokeshows, but this girl, who’s getting like face f—ked, and scissoring, right now just on VH1, this is cool.”