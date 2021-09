Now the story can be told. Two years ago, just after Bruce Bochy had managed his last game for the San Francisco Giants, Ron Fowler, then running the San Diego Padres, called Bochy to ask if he’d like to return to San Diego to manage his old club. Bochy, now 66, had a bifurcated 25-year managing career, the first 12 years with the Padres and final 13 with the Giants. His tenure was more successful in San Francisco, where he led the Giants to three World Series championships from 2010 to 2014. He won the 1998 National League pennant in San...

MLB ・ 12 HOURS AGO