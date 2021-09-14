Bullet flies through windshield in SE Portland, no injuries reported
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau said it is investigating a shooting after two cars were hit by gunfire on Monday night in southeast Portland. PPB said just after 9 p.m. on Monday, it responded to Southeast 72nd Avenue and Southeast Woodstock Boulevard for a report of multiple shots fired in the area. Officers arrived and found evidence of gunfire. During an investigation, officers learned a bullet went through the windshield of a passing car and barely missed the driver. There were two vehicles hit by gunfire and 26 cartridge cases were found.www.kptv.com
Comments / 0