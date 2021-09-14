CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Why FuelCell Energy Stock Is Popping 24% Today

By Neha Chamaria
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 7 days ago
  • FuelCell Energy reported strong revenue growth in the third quarter, but other numbers deserve closer attention.

What happened

Shares of FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) are on fire today, popping 34.2% as of 10:25 a.m. EDT on heavy volume after the company's third-quarter numbers beat analysts' estimates. The stock has cooled off a bit from its day's high point but was still up 23.7% as of 11:30 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, commanding a market capitalization of $2.2 billion.

So what

Here are some key numbers from the earnings report for the quarter, all changes year over year:

  • Revenue up 43% to $26.8 million.
  • Gross profit up 135% to $1.1 million.
  • Net loss down 21% to $12.8 million, or $0.04 per share from $0.07 a share a year ago.
  • Backlog down 2% to $1.3 billion.

Consensus estimates called for revenue of $20.7 million and a net loss of $0.05 per share, so it was a pretty big beat, especially on the top line. Today's sales and earnings beat is even more pronounced given that FuelCell Energy had missed estimates for several quarters in a row.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2O7gLV_0bvkjwxg00
Image source: Getty Images.

Investors in fuel cell stocks have been wary of FuelCell Energy's struggles to grow revenue, unlike its peers, which is one big reason the market is cheering the company's solid third-quarter sales numbers today.

FuelCell Energy also ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents worth $494 million, compared with $192.1 million as of Oct. 31, 2020.

Now what

There are some things to understand here.

First, FuelCell Energy doesn't have any product backlog. It derives revenue from services, and its current backlog value of $1.3 billion could take anything between 1 to 20 years to convert into revenue. More noteworthy is that flat or declining backlog means the company isn't winning any new contracts. In the third quarter, much of its revenue came from services like module exchanges provided to customers under agreements.

Second, FuelCell's war chest might be growing, but all of that cash is coming from share sales, which means existing shareholders are only watching their stake being diluted. That's one yellow flag to keep in mind for investors getting pumped up after the stock's dizzying rally today.

Most importantly, one quarter doesn't change a company's fundamentals, so do your research on FuelCell Energy stock well before joining the market frenzy.

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

3 Stocks That Could Double Your Money

A specialist in power tools continues its growth streak through acquisitions. An e-commerce platform offers a wide range of unique, handcrafted merchandise. A provider of a plethora of dating apps suits different demographics profiles. Many businesses have suffered a pandemic-induced downturn, but a select few have managed to overcome the...
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

These 3 Dow Stocks Are Set to Soar in 2021's Second Half and Beyond

The home construction and remodeling industry is showing signs of recovery thanks to more affordable materials. Investors should be looking for drug companies with true long-term growth prospects. Consumers are slowly but surely entertaining themselves the way they did before the pandemic. The current market environment certainly looks less than...
STOCKS
TheStreet

Bill.com to Issue $1.5 Billion of Equity, Debt; Shares Fall

Bill.com (BILL) - Get BILL.com Holdings Inc. Report shares stumbled Tuesday, after the billing software provider announced it’s issuing $1 billion of stock and $500 million of convertible debt. The back-office financial cloud-based software provider's stock is to be available to the public, while the debt is slated for qualified...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fuelcell Energy#Fuelcell Energy Stock Is#Fcel
Journal-News

Tech leads stocks higher a day after biggest drop since May

A late-afternoon rally in technology companies helped drive stocks higher on Wall Street Tuesday, placing the market on pace to recoup some of its losses following a sharp pullback a day earlier. A late-afternoon rally in technology companies helped drive stocks higher on Wall Street Tuesday, placing the market on...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

2 High-Growth Stocks That Wall Street Thinks Are Undervalued

Digital Turbine and Bandwidth have posted stellar numbers in their latest quarterly results. Both companies are rapidly adding to their customer base, and have a lot of room to grow. The U.S. equity market is encountering some turbulence in the form of worrisome inflation metrics, supply chain disruptions, rising COVID-19...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
MarketWatch

Dow ends slightly lower as stock-market bounce fizzles

Turnaround Tuesday turned out to be a dud for equities, with major indexes ending mostly lower after attempting an early bounce from the previous session's rout. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell around 48 points, or 0.1%, to end near 33,922, after rising more than 340 points at its session high. The S&P 500 closed around 4 points lower, off 0.1%, near 4,354, while the Nasdaq Composite held on to a gain of around 32 points, or 0.2%, finish near 14,746.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Bill.com stock drops after $1 billion stock and $500 million convertible debt offerings

Shares of Bill.com Holdings Inc. dropped 5.6% in premarket trading Tuesday, after the provider of software aimed at simplifying back-office operations announced the offering of $1 billion worth of common stock to the public and $500 million in convertible debt to qualified institutional investors. The debt, which are senior notes due 2027, can be converted into common stock, cash or a combination of both, at the election of the company. For the common stock offering, which represents about 3.7% of Bill.com's market capitalization of $26.9 billion as of Monday's close, the company plans to use the proceeds for general corporate purposes, which could include potential acquisitions. Bill.com's stock has soared 56.6% over the past three months through Monday, and closed at a record $297.14 on Sept. 3. In comparison, the S&P 500 has gained 3.2% the past three months, and closed at a record on Sept. 2.
STOCKS
Money Morning

Five Stocks to Buy and One to Unload Today

I can tell my readers are up on their current events, because this week, they sent questions about whether to buy, sell, or hold stocks that were ripped right from the headlines. But of course, you never get the whole stock story from the news, do you? And you certainly...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why QuantumScape Stock Is Jumping Today

Shares of electric-vehicle battery start-up QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) were on fire Tuesday morning, soaring by as much as 15.9% as of 10:15 a.m. EDT. Its prime product might still be in the development stage, but its battery technology is already finding takers among some of the world's largest automakers. So what.
ECONOMY
The Motley Fool

3 Stocks That Could Be Worth $1 Trillion in 10 Years

We now live in a world where the word "trillion" is used quite frequently -- and not just when discussing the epic scale of government budgets. A few publicly traded companies have reached trillion-dollar valuations, and many more are worth hundreds of billions. Among these could emerge a new class of companies that join the 13-figure mega-market-cap club.
STOCKS
Footwear News

Market Volatility Continues as Stocks Rebound After Monday’s Steep Declines

The U.S. stock market has seen a rocky start to the fourth quarter as economic anxieties both close to home and overseas have struck during a historically volatile time of year. On Monday, several of the major averages clocked their worst days in months, with the S&P 500 dropping 1.7%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average declining 614 points, or 1.8%, and the Nasdaq dropping 2.2%. On Tuesday, however, all three regained some ground early as investors moved in to buy the dip and some experts cautioned that market-moving fears were likely overblown. But by 2:30 p.m., the Dow Jones Industrial Average was...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
124K+
Followers
59K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy