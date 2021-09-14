CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Molly-Mae Hague hides face as she's seen out for first time since PLT 9/11 controversy

By Molly Pike
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 8 days ago

Molly-Mae Hague appeared to be trying to keep a low profile after her recent PrettyLittleThing controversy.

The Love Island star kept her face hidden as she stepped out in Wilmslow, Cheshire, on Monday.

It comes after Molly-Mae and PLT, for which she works as creative director, were slammed over a tribute to the victims of September 11.

Twitter users hit out as the tribute featured the brand's signature pink font, a move which was called "disgraceful" and "absolutely awful".

And Molly-Mae didn't seem to want to be photographed when she was spotted filling up her car in her local area.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NxRTI_0bvkjeJq00
She appeared to be trying to keep a low profile ( Image: Stephen Crawshaw / BACKGRID)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bry3w_0bvkjeJq00
Molly-Mae and PLT, for which she works as creative director, were slammed over a tribute to the victims of September 11 ( Image: Molly Mae Hague/Instagram)

She held her phone in front of her face while she was at the garage.

Molly-Mae was dressed in a grey tracksuit comprised of a baggy jumper and matching jogging bottoms.

Her long blonde locks were worn in loose curls and clipped back with a hair grip.

The reality TV star teamed the look with a grey cross-body bag and went makeup free for the outing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VHRy9_0bvkjeJq00
She held her phone in front of her face while she was at the garage ( Image: Stephen Crawshaw / BACKGRID)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39i4Uz_0bvkjeJq00
Molly-Mae didn't seem to want to be photographed when she was spotted filling up her car ( Image: Stephen Crawshaw / BACKGRID)

She didn't look impressed at being photographed and held her phone up to disguise her face.

Her phone case was a bright pink cover with PrettyLittleThing branding down the back.

On September 11, Molly-Mae and PrettyLittleThing shared the same tribute to victims of the New York terror attack.

The online fashion retailer took to Twitter to share an image of the Twin Towers on the 20th anniversary of the attack along with the words "Never Forget 09.11.01."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LjQOc_0bvkjeJq00
It came just weeks after Molly-Mae was announced as PrettyLittleThing's creative director

Molly-Mae also shared the tribute on Instagram.

Both the brand and Molly-Mae came under fire for opting to post the tribute with its signature pink font.

One person tweeted: "This is absolutely awful. Did nobody stop to consider that slapping your brand on a tragedy is a bad idea?"

Another posted: "Blows my mind these multi million $$$ companies have entire teams to discuss and plan this and there's still not a deciding member of staff to be like, 'you know what? nah, let's not.'"

PLT and Molly-Mae are yet to comment on the controversy.

It came just weeks after Molly-Mae was announced as PrettyLittleThing's creative director.

Announcing the news, Molly-Mae said: "This is the biggest move in my career so far and I can't explain my gratitude to my favourite brand in the world for trusting me with this role.

"PLT have had faith in me from the VERY start and to now be a Director within the business feels like a complete dream come true."

