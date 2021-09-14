CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlie Watts' devastated Rolling Stones bandmates miss his funeral due to Covid

By Vicki Newman
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uY7jo_0bvkjSg000

Rolling Stones star Charlie Watts ' devastated bandmates were forced to miss his funeral.

The drummer was laid to rest last week in a small private ceremony in Devon following his death at the age of 80.

But sadly, his bandmates Sir Mick Jagger, 78, Keith Richards, 77, and Ronnie Wood, 74, couldn't be there.

Due to Covid restrictions, the musicians were forced to remain in Boston, where they have been rehearsing for their rescheduled US tour.

The string of concerts is due to kick off on September 26 in St Louis, Missouri.

And an insider has revealed that the Stones will pay tribute to their bandmate during the shows.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2r07ae_0bvkjSg000
Charlie's bandmates couldn't go to his funeral ( Image: Getty Images)

It's said they're also planning a celebration of his life when they return to the UK later this year.

Back in August, it was announced that Charlie wouldn't be joining the rock legends on their tour.

The band will be performing with stand-in drummer Steve Jordan, 64, who received Charlie's blessing.

Charlie had previously said in a statement: "After all the disappointment with delays to the tour caused by Covid, I really don’t want the many Stones fans in the States to have another postponement or cancellation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vCFep_0bvkjSg000
Charlie died at age 80 ( Image: Getty Images)

"I have therefore asked my great friend Steve Jordan to stand in for me."

Charlie died on August 24.

"It is with immense sadness that we announce the death of our beloved Charlie Watts. He passed away peacefully in a London hospital earlier today surrounded by his family,” his publicist confirmed in a statement.

"Charlie was a cherished husband, father and grandfather and also as a member of The Rolling Stones one of the greatest drummers of his generation.

"We kindly request that the privacy of his family, band members and close friends is respected at this difficult time."

His bandmates paid tribute following the sad news, with Jagger sharing a picture of Charlie behind his drums, and Richards posting a snap of an empty drum kit with a closed side hanging from it.

Fellow music legends also paid their respects to Charlie.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yZne6_0bvkjSg000
Charlie on stage with Keith in 1982 ( Image: Denis O'Regan)

Sit Elton John wrote: "A very sad day. Charlie Watts was the ultimate drummer.

"The most stylish of men, and such brilliant company. My deepest condolences to Shirley, Seraphina and Charlotte. And of course, The Rolling Stones."

And Beatles drummer Sir Ringo Starr penned: "God bless Charlie Watts, we’re going to miss you man, peace and love to the family, Ringo."

