Portland, OR

Car raffle to support new history museum

By Christopher Keizur
Portland Tribune
 9 days ago

Vie for a 1930 Model 'A Deluxe' via raffle to complete the Crown Point Country Museum

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vh2cR_0bvkgPvC00

The construction of a historic museum in Corbett is nearing completion, but community help is needed for one last fundraising push in which one winner will claim their own piece of history.

Crown Point Country Museum, 36901 E. Historic Columbia River Highway, across from the Corbett Fire Hall, is being built by the Crown Point Country Historical Society. The future museum will celebrate everything that is Corbett and the surrounding region.

Visitors will discover photos and artifacts of the earliest days of the Indigenous people who lived off the land; the pioneers who made their way from around the world to make a living in the Gorge as fishermen, trappers and loggers; and the founding of the community after prominent Portland resident Senator Henry W. Corbett bought a farm in the area in 1885 around the time the first railroad in the area was built.

There will also be an outdoor section to the museum featuring a Native American longhouse, a stone wall dedicated to Oregon rockhounds, a memorial to veterans, and an amphitheater that will play host to local storytellers and musicians. There even will be a steam donkey — a nickname for steam-powered winches used during logging operations — donated by the U.S. Forest Service.

All of these grand ideas celebrating history have been possible thanks to generous support from the community, and the Historical Society is again hosting a fundraiser for one last push to complete the museum.

They are raffling a 1930 Model "A Deluxe" that is in pristine condition with all the original parts. The nonprofit organization is selling a total of 250 tickets at $100 each, and there are only 50 left. To purchase tickets, contact Dick Wand at 503-720-0154.

The car will be raffled at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, at the future site of the museum. Ticket holders do not need to be present to win.

