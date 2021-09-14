Suspect Flees Into Home After Man Fatally Shot More Than 30 Times In North Philadelphia, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are searching for the suspect responsible for fatally shooting a man more than 30 times in North Philadelphia. The shooting happened near Water Street and Indiana Avenue just after 10 a.m.

Police say a man believed to be in his 20s was shot 32 times throughout the body and pronounced dead at Temple University Hospital.

A suspect was reportedly seen fleeing into a home on the 3000 block of N. Water Street. A barricade was declared at 10:38 a.m. but has been cleared.

No arrest has been made and weapon was recovered.

