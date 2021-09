After six seasons, Lucifer comes to an end. The series' final ten episodes are now streaming on Netflix, finally answering the question of what happens next after the devil himself Lucifer Morningstar (Tom Ellis) won the throne of Heaven at the end of Season 5. While becoming God seems like the culmination of everything Lucifer has wanted for some time, it's a big transition not only for him but for everyone he cares about as well. Here's how it all works out.

TV SERIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO