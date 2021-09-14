Cardinals' Jake Woodford: Remains in rotation

Woodford is listed as the Cardinals' starting pitcher for Tuesday's game against the Mets. Woodford was added to the rotation last week as a replacement for Kwang Hyun Kim, who was moved into a bullpen role. The 24-year-old Woodford was capped at four innings in his Sept. 9 start, but he acquitted himself well against a tough Dodgers lineup, allowing only one run on three hits and two walks while striking out three. He should be able to work deeper into Tuesday's outing, taking on a Mets squad that was shut down by Adam Wainwright in Monday's series opener.