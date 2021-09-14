CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notice of Meeting: U.S. Advisory Commission on Public Diplomacy

By Office of the Spokesperson
U.S. Department of State
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. Advisory Commission on Public Diplomacy (ACPD) will hold a virtual public meeting from 12:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m., Friday, September 17, 2021, focused on the U.S. Agency for Global Media and the future of public-funded international broadcasting. Following an overview of USAGM’s strategic priorities by USAGM Chief Strategy...

U.S. Department of State

Designation of Al-Qa’ida Supporters

The United States remains committed to combatting al-Qa’ida and other terrorist groups around the world, including by countering their financing. Today, the United States imposed sanctions against five al-Qa’ida supporters operating in Turkey who provided financial and logistical support to the group. These designations are being taken pursuant to Executive Order 13224, as amended.
U.S. POLITICS
U.S. Department of State

The United States Imposes Sanctions on International Networks Supporting Terrorism

The United States has designated Lebanon- and Kuwait-based members of a financial network that funds Hizballah, as well as members of an international network of financial facilitators and front companies that operate in support of Hizballah and Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Qods Force (IRGC-QF). Together, these networks have laundered tens of millions of dollars through regional financial systems and conducted currency exchange operations and trade in gold and electronics for the benefit of both Hizballah and the IRGC-QF. This action is being taken pursuant to the counterterrorism authority within Executive Order 13224, as amended.
U.S. POLITICS
U.S. Department of State

Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Lithuanian Foreign Minister Landsbergis

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met with Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis today in Washington, D.C. Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Landsbergis reiterated our joint commitment to collective security within the NATO Alliance and strong U.S.-EU cooperation in advancing peace, prosperity, security, democracy, and human rights in the Transatlantic region and across the globe. The Secretary underscored resolute U.S. solidarity with our NATO ally and EU partner Lithuania as it faces geopolitical challenges to regional stability, security, and economic prosperity. The Secretary reiterated ironclad U.S. support for Lithuania in the face of attempted coercion from the People’s Republic of China. The two leaders discussed efforts to assist Lithuania build supply chain resiliency and expand bilateral economic cooperation. The Secretary thanked Foreign Minister Landsbergis for Lithuania’s leadership in confronting the challenges coming from Belarus. The two leaders discussed our ongoing partnership to support the Belarusian pro-democracy movement, and the Secretary expressed gratitude to Lithuania for facilitating the establishment of a Belarus Affairs Unit at U.S. Embassy Vilnius.
WASHINGTON, DC
U.S. Department of State

United States Announces Actions Against Seven Central American Officials for Undermining Democracy and Obstructing Investigations into Acts of Corruption

The United States is committed to supporting the people of northern Central America by fortifying democracy, rule of law, and accountability, which are the keys to a brighter future. To advance this priority, today we are adding seven perpetrators to the United States’ Undemocratic and Corrupt Actors list, under section 353 of the United States–Northern Triangle Enhanced Engagement Act, which generally makes the perpetrators ineligible for visas and admission to the United States. These designations respond to recent actions that undermined democracy and obstructed corruption investigations in El Salvador and Guatemala.
U.S. POLITICS
U.S. Department of State

United Nations General Assembly

This year marks the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 76), opening in New York on September 14, 2021. UNGA High-Level Week will take place September 20-24. The United States views UNGA 76 as an opportunity for the world to come together to address the most pressing global challenges of today, and to demonstrate the U.S. commitment to multilateral action in advancing global health, combating the climate crisis, promoting human rights and defending the rules-based international order.
U.S. POLITICS
U.S. Department of State

U.S. Supports Sudan’s Civilian-led Transition, Condemns Attempted Seizure of Power

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:‎. The United States condemns the failed attempt by rogue military and civilian actors to seize power from Sudan’s Civilian Led Transitional Government (CLTG). The United States continues to support the CLTG in its pursuit of a democratic transition for Sudan. We urge the CLTG to hold all those involved accountable through a fair legal process. Anti-democratic actions such as those of September 21 in Khartoum undermine the call of the Sudanese people for freedom and justice and place international support for Sudan, including the bilateral relationship with the United States, at risk. We condemn any external interference that seeks to sow disinformation and undermine the will of Sudan’s people. Along with a wide range of other international actors, the United States is mobilizing substantial assistance to help Sudan achieve the country’s economic and security goals. We will advance this support as Sudan makes continued progress in its ongoing transition, including the establishment of a legislative assembly, reform of the security sector under civilian leadership, and justice and accountability for past human rights abuses.
U.S. POLITICS
U.S. Department of State

Secretary Antony J. Blinken And Brazilian Foreign Minister Carlos Franca Before Their Meeting

SECRETARY BLINKEN: Well, it’s wonderful to finally get a chance to see each other, Carlos, in person. The foreign minister and I have had an opportunity to speak several times on the phone, but this was an important opportunity for us to get together in person. We have a lot to talk about, a lot to cover, but I would simply say that as the two largest countries in the hemisphere with so many strong interests in common, it’s particularly timely that we have a chance to get together and talk about a number of the very important things on the agenda. And we also had the back-to-back of President Bolsonaro and President Biden speaking —
WORLD
U.S. Department of State

Briefing with Bureau of International Organization Affairs Senior Official Erica Barks-Ruggles On U.S. Participation at the 76th UN General Assembly

MR PRICE: Good morning, everyone, and thanks very much for joining this call. We wanted to take the opportunity to preview for you Secretary Blinken’s engagements at the UN General Assembly High-Level Week, over the next few days. As you know, we’ll be traveling to New York this afternoon, and we’ll remain there for much of the week. We have with us on the call Erica – Erica Barks-Ruggles. She is the senior bureau official in our Bureau of International Organization Affairs. She will have some opening remarks at the top, and then we’ll look forward to taking your questions. Just a reminder, this call is on the record, but it is embargoed until the conclusion of the call. So, with that, I will turn it over to Erica. Please go ahead.
U.S. POLITICS
U.S. Department of State

Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Meetings with Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Önal

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman met today with Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Önal as part of the 2021 U.S-Turkey High-Level Political Dialogue. They discussed the strength of the U.S.-Turkey relationship and opportunities to deepen cooperation bilaterally and as NATO Allies to address areas of mutual concern. Following Deputy Secretary Sherman’s meeting with Deputy Foreign Minister Önal, Under Secretary for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland and the Turkish delegation discussed regional issues, including Afghanistan, Syria, and Libya.
U.S. POLITICS
U.S. Department of State

Issuance of New Executive Order Establishing Sanctions Related to the Crisis in Ethiopia

In the midst of ongoing violence, abuses against civilians, and growing humanitarian plight in Ethiopia, President Biden today signed an Executive Order (E.O.) establishing a new sanctions regime in response to the crisis. With it, the United States will be able to impose financial sanctions on individuals and entities in connection with the conflict, including those responsible for threatening peace and stability, obstructing humanitarian access or progress toward a ceasefire, or committing serious human rights abuses. Designated individuals are also subject to visa restrictions. This conflict has sparked one of the worst humanitarian crises in the world, with more than five million people requiring assistance, of which over 900,000 are living in famine conditions. This new tool underscores our resolve to use every appropriate tool at our disposal to bring relief to the long-suffering people of the region.
U.S. POLITICS
U.S. Department of State

Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry’s Trip to India

Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry traveled to New Delhi, India, from September 12–14, 2021, to launch the U.S.-India Climate Action and Finance Mobilization Dialogue and to engage with international counterparts on bilateral and multilateral efforts to raise climate ambition ahead of the 26th Conference of the Parties (COP26) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), which will be held October 31 to November 12, 2021, in Glasgow, United Kingdom. U.S. Department of Energy Deputy Secretary David Turk joined Special Presidential Envoy Kerry in several meetings.
ENVIRONMENT
Fox News

Reporters slam White House for shouting down questions from the press pool

Reporters faced a bizarre scenario on Tuesday as White House aides shouted down their attempts to ask President Biden questions during an Oval Office meeting. Biden met with U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson at the White House where the two discussed an array of issues. Johnson took several questions but when Biden as asked questions, White House aides promptly escorted reporters out of the Oval Office.
POTUS

