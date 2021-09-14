Emmaus’ former Pizza Hut building to find new life as chicken restaurant in 2022

Melly Mel’s Chicken, a fast-casual eatery offering chicken sandwiches, chicken wraps, chicken salads and more, is expected to open in early 2022 following renovations at 1010 Chestnut St. in Emmaus. Ryan Kneller/The Morning Call

A Lehigh County building that once served up stuffed-crust pizza will dish out a wide array of chicken specialties early next year.

Melly Mel’s Chicken, a fast-casual eatery offering chicken sandwiches, chicken wraps, chicken salads and more, is expected to open in early 2022 following renovations at 1010 Chestnut St., according to co-owner Juan Martinez.

The building previously housed a Pizza Hut restaurant, which closed in July 2020.

“I love anything with chicken,” Martinez said. “So, this will be one of my favorite places to be, for sure.”

Martinez and his wife, Melanie, the eatery’s namesake, first announced plans to open Melly Mel’s in the spring.

The pair originally hoped to open the restaurant this fall, but after recently gaining approval to install a drive-thru lane and window, they are working with an architect on an updated design and layout.

“We’re back in the design phase,” Juan said. “Now that we are creating a restaurant with a drive-thru, we want to take our time and do it right.”

The Martinezes are no strangers to the restaurant industry. The couple opened their first fast-casual eatery, Don Juan Mex Grill, in Easton in 2011 and expanded the brand over the past decade to include a total of five restaurants throughout the Lehigh Valley.

One of those Don Juan locations is less than a half mile away from the forthcoming Melly Mel’s on Chestnut Street in Emmaus.

“We want to start in Emmaus, which is a strong area for us,” Juan said. “And then, eventually, we want to do the same strategy that we did with Don Juan with this concept, growing it to include more locations.”

Melly’s Mel’s Chicken will offer primarily chicken dishes, with a handful of other menu items that will include fries and homemade desserts like Key lime pie and chocolate, vanilla and strawberry milkshakes.

It also will offer a variety of sauces to accompany the chicken items, including honey mustard, Tennessee hot, Mississippi barbecue and more.

“We’re going to have chicken sandwiches — grilled chicken, fried chicken, spicy chicken, along with chicken tenders, chicken salads and chicken wraps,” Juan said.

Melly Mel’s Chicken will feature self-ordering kiosks, and customers also will be able to order through QR codes and apps.

The restaurant plans to offer delivery through third-party platforms like DoorDash and Grubhub.