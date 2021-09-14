CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Emmaus, PA

Emmaus’ former Pizza Hut building to find new life as chicken restaurant in 2022

By Ryan Kneller, The Morning Call
The Morning Call
The Morning Call
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hJoXM_0bvkdBqT00
Melly Mel’s Chicken, a fast-casual eatery offering chicken sandwiches, chicken wraps, chicken salads and more, is expected to open in early 2022 following renovations at 1010 Chestnut St. in Emmaus. Ryan Kneller/The Morning Call

A Lehigh County building that once served up stuffed-crust pizza will dish out a wide array of chicken specialties early next year.

Melly Mel’s Chicken, a fast-casual eatery offering chicken sandwiches, chicken wraps, chicken salads and more, is expected to open in early 2022 following renovations at 1010 Chestnut St., according to co-owner Juan Martinez.

The building previously housed a Pizza Hut restaurant, which closed in July 2020.

“I love anything with chicken,” Martinez said. “So, this will be one of my favorite places to be, for sure.”

Martinez and his wife, Melanie, the eatery’s namesake, first announced plans to open Melly Mel’s in the spring.

The pair originally hoped to open the restaurant this fall, but after recently gaining approval to install a drive-thru lane and window, they are working with an architect on an updated design and layout.

“We’re back in the design phase,” Juan said. “Now that we are creating a restaurant with a drive-thru, we want to take our time and do it right.”

The Martinezes are no strangers to the restaurant industry. The couple opened their first fast-casual eatery, Don Juan Mex Grill, in Easton in 2011 and expanded the brand over the past decade to include a total of five restaurants throughout the Lehigh Valley.

One of those Don Juan locations is less than a half mile away from the forthcoming Melly Mel’s on Chestnut Street in Emmaus.

“We want to start in Emmaus, which is a strong area for us,” Juan said. “And then, eventually, we want to do the same strategy that we did with Don Juan with this concept, growing it to include more locations.”

Melly’s Mel’s Chicken will offer primarily chicken dishes, with a handful of other menu items that will include fries and homemade desserts like Key lime pie and chocolate, vanilla and strawberry milkshakes.

It also will offer a variety of sauces to accompany the chicken items, including honey mustard, Tennessee hot, Mississippi barbecue and more.

“We’re going to have chicken sandwiches — grilled chicken, fried chicken, spicy chicken, along with chicken tenders, chicken salads and chicken wraps,” Juan said.

Melly Mel’s Chicken will feature self-ordering kiosks, and customers also will be able to order through QR codes and apps.

The restaurant plans to offer delivery through third-party platforms like DoorDash and Grubhub.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Morning Call

Brats and brews: Head to these Lehigh Valley restaurants for Oktoberfest food and fun

Lederhosen is encouraged but not required at a handful of Lehigh Valley restaurants hosting Oktoberfest celebrations over the new few weeks. Dining establishments serving up authentic German beers, bratwurst and more include: Beck’s Land & Sea House, at 997 Bushkill Center Road in Bushkill Township, is celebrating its 18th annual Oktoberfest Thursday, Sept. 23, through Saturday, Oct. 9. ...
BETHLEHEM, PA
The Morning Call

Heroes, not hoagies: New York-style deli serving made-on-site bagels, sandwiches and more coming soon to Whitehall

A taste of the Big Apple is coming soon to a Whitehall Township strip mall. The Bagel Press, a New York-style deli offering made-on-site bagels, sandwiches, juices and more, is expected to open within the next few weeks at 2241 MacArthur Road, co-owner Unis Gabbar said. The 22-seat shop, a couple of doors down from Sherwin-Williams Paints, will serve New York-style bagels that are hand-rolled, ...
WHITEHALL, PA
The Morning Call

Which Lehigh Valley concert venues are requiring vaccines to get in? Bach Choir the latest to take hard stand

Bethlehem’s Bach Choir is the latest arts organization to require vaccinations for those attending or performing in their shows. In an email, the choir announced they have implemented several new policies for all their concerts and events, effectively immediately: Vaccination required: All patrons ages 12 and over attending an in-person concert or event must be vaccinated and show proof of ...
ALLENTOWN, PA
The Morning Call

The Morning Call

Allentown, PA
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Morning Call is a daily newspaper based in Allentown, Pennsylvania, in the United States. The Morning Call serves a nine-county region of eastern Pennsylvania and western New Jersey and is the largest circulation newspaper of the Lehigh Valley, the third most populous region of Pennsylvania.

 https://www.mcall.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy