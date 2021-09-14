Michigan State's Jeff Hosler returns to East Lansing with championship pedigree
Michigan State Head Coach Jeff Hosler has begun his first season with Michigan State's women's soccer team after an illustrious run at Grand Valley State University, or GVSU. Prior to his time at Michigan State, Hosler held the position of head coach at GVSU for seven seasons and won three national titles for the Lakers, including the highest winning percentage for any team in collegiate soccer in that same stretch.statenews.com
Comments / 0