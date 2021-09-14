CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan State

Michigan State's Jeff Hosler returns to East Lansing with championship pedigree

By Melanie Soverinsky
State News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMichigan State Head Coach Jeff Hosler has begun his first season with Michigan State's women's soccer team after an illustrious run at Grand Valley State University, or GVSU. Prior to his time at Michigan State, Hosler held the position of head coach at GVSU for seven seasons and won three national titles for the Lakers, including the highest winning percentage for any team in collegiate soccer in that same stretch.

statenews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
1buv.com

Actor Willie Garson Dies At 57 : NPR

LOS ANGELES — Willie Garson, who played Stanford Blatch, Carrie Bradshaw’s friend on TV’s “Sex and the City” and its movie sequels, has died, his son announced Tuesday. He was 57. “I love you so much papa. Rest In Peace and I’m so glad you got to share all your...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Indiana State
City
East Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
East Lansing, MI
Sports
The Hill

DOJ sues to block JetBlue-American Airlines partnership

The Justice Department on Tuesday filed a lawsuit to block an alliance between American Airlines and JetBlue, criticizing it as a “de facto merger” that reduces competition. The antitrust lawsuit seeks to undo the airlines’ partnership to share flights at New York and Boston airports and allow customers to book...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pedigree#Gvsu#Lakers#Msu#Covid#The Indiana Hoosiers#The Wisconsin Badgers

Comments / 0

Community Policy