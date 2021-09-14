Giveon Announces His First-Ever Tour

Live shows are back in action since the vaccination numbers began to rise. This means that some of our favorites will finally be hitting the road, once again, after a lengthy break from live performances. J. Cole, who just dropped his latest album The Off-Season, recently announced that he'll be hitting the road in support of the album. 21 Savage and Morray will serve as supporting acts but Cole's also tapped one of the funniest comedians out right now to serve as the host.

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO