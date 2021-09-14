Giveon Announces His First-Ever Tour
Fresh off his appearance at Monday night's Met Gala, Giveon has officially announced his first-ever tour. The 26-year-old Los Angeles-based artist has come a long way since he collaborated with Drake on their 2020 single "Chicago Freestyle," which started Giveon's rise. The singer had a standout verse on Justin Bieber's #1 single "Peaches," and his own single "Heartbreak Anniversary" has done crazy streaming numbers after going viral on social media. Now, Giveon has officially announced his first-ever tour, hitting the road to serenade his fans across North America.www.hotnewhiphop.com
