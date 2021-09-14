CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
My GP is amazing – and I know she’s not alone | Brief letters

By Letters
 7 days ago
Stethoscope and laptop Photograph: Brian Jackson/Alamy Stock Photo

Three cheers for Zoe Williams for sticking up for GPs ( GPs are full of kindness and wisdom — so why do they face constant criticism?, 14 September ). When she says, “I absolutely love my GP”, I can only agree with her. The lack of personal contact is frustrating, but there is little point in complaining – it’s not their fault. If need be, my GP will ring up late in the evening rather than let me down. I wouldn’t be alive today without her and I won’t hear a word against her.
Name and address supplied

• Re tea scum ( Tired of tea scum? How to banish it for ever – and make the perfect cuppa, 8 September ), there is a simple way to address this if you take milk in your tea. Place a teabag in a mug, add milk and pour on boiling water. After a couple of minutes, remove the teabag and you will have the perfect cup of tea. I use Yorkshire or Assam tea. Presumably the scum stays on the milky teabag.
Wendy Musson
Wraxall, North Somerset

• The green homes grant scheme failed partly because first contact was made from automated call centres, so most of us put the phone down ( Audit office blames UK government for botched £1.5bn green homes scheme, 8 September ). A letter from our local authority outlining the scheme and introducing the contractors would have made all the difference.
Michael Heaton
Warminster, Wiltshire

• I was encouraged to see that an anonymous backbencher thinks that vaccine passports would result in something “fundamentally unconservative … and would lead to a two-tier society that I’m confident no one actually wants to see” ( Report, 13 September ). Perhaps they haven’t noticed there already is one: the super-rich and the rest of us.
Tony Trafford
Chesterfield, Derbyshire

Have an opinion on anything you’ve read in the Guardian today? Please email us your letter and it will be considered for publication.

