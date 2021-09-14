My GP is amazing – and I know she’s not alone | Brief letters

Stethoscope and laptop Photograph: Brian Jackson/Alamy Stock Photo

Three cheers for Zoe Williams for sticking up for GPs ( GPs are full of kindness and wisdom — so why do they face constant criticism?, 14 September ). When she says, “I absolutely love my GP”, I can only agree with her. The lack of personal contact is frustrating, but there is little point in complaining – it’s not their fault. If need be, my GP will ring up late in the evening rather than let me down. I wouldn’t be alive today without her and I won’t hear a word against her.

Name and address supplied

• Re tea scum ( Tired of tea scum? How to banish it for ever – and make the perfect cuppa, 8 September ), there is a simple way to address this if you take milk in your tea. Place a teabag in a mug, add milk and pour on boiling water. After a couple of minutes, remove the teabag and you will have the perfect cup of tea. I use Yorkshire or Assam tea. Presumably the scum stays on the milky teabag.

Wendy Musson

Wraxall, North Somerset

• The green homes grant scheme failed partly because first contact was made from automated call centres, so most of us put the phone down ( Audit office blames UK government for botched £1.5bn green homes scheme, 8 September ). A letter from our local authority outlining the scheme and introducing the contractors would have made all the difference.

Michael Heaton

Warminster, Wiltshire

• I was encouraged to see that an anonymous backbencher thinks that vaccine passports would result in something “fundamentally unconservative … and would lead to a two-tier society that I’m confident no one actually wants to see” ( Report, 13 September ). Perhaps they haven’t noticed there already is one: the super-rich and the rest of us.

Tony Trafford

Chesterfield, Derbyshire

