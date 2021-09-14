CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immunologist regrets voting for Biden after 'draconian' vaccine mandate: 'Destructive and divisive'

By Fox News Staff
Fox News
Fox News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn immunologist who voted for President Biden in the 2020 election said he regrets the decision following the president's "draconian" COVID-19 vaccine mandate, arguing on "Fox & Friends" Tuesday the move opens the door for "mass discrimination" against millions of Americans. Dr. Hooman Noorchashm wrote on Twitter that he considers himself a "McCain Republican" but criticized Biden's address last week as "destructive and divisive."

user from.........
7d ago

yep, I have not seen ANY biden supporters (these people pushing how great he is and all the stuff he will do for us) step up and tell the world how great he is doing🤣🤣🤣. it is radio silence from them as Biden pushes our country towards its breaking point. he will single handedly collapse society as we know it.

Michael Norris
7d ago

His mandate is no different than anything else that he has done. He hasn't done one positive thing. It's all been the opposite. He ignores the fact that he's hated by most of Americans. Has there ever been a instance where students chanted their dislike at a football game? No. He has already proclaimed himself dictator and what damage he does to this country doesn't matter

TerYon
7d ago

This administration tries to implement almost everything by stirring up controversy and developing a target group for finger-pointing to justify their actions.

Fox News

Fox News

