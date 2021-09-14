CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

JUST PLAIN TALK: You'll never get out of this world alive

Destin Log
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA month ago, I would have given our estate plan a C+. That's pretty low because roughly 60% of Americans don't even have a written will, but CFPs don't get graded on the curve. It's improved now; I'd say an A-. More on that later, but it's a misconception that a vast percentage of the population doesn't have a will; everyone has a will. If you die without a will, intestate is the legal term, then state law kicks in and covers you.

www.thedestinlog.com

Comments / 0

Related
healthing.ca

Opinion: It's not a matter of if you'll get COVID, but when

Asking patients if they have received the vaccine is standard practice in our physician offices. General health promotion is a key part of our jobs no matter what specialty or focus area we have. In Alberta, we have some of the lowest vaccination rates in the country, and many of us see it as our civic duty to change any misconceptions that arise regarding the vaccine.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Only In Florida

You’ll Never Forget A Visit To Myakka Elephant Ranch, A One-Of-A-Kind Elephant Ranch In Florida

There is never a dull moment when you visit Florida. But we’re not just talking about visiting the beaches or taking a trip to Disney World. There are also quite a few attractions throughout Florida that remain under the radar, but still provide a once-in-a-lifetime experience. For instance, Myakka Elephant Ranch in Florida offers out-of-this-world experiences with elephants in order to educate the public on what these majestic beings are all about. Ready to see an elephant up close and personal?
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Indiana State
The Guardian

What does the small print really say? That you’ll never win

Many people will have enjoyed reading the news last week that Linda Edwards, a 58-year-old artist who lives in Saddleworth near Oldham, has won a five-year legal battle to get an unfair parking ticket rescinded. Justice had finally been done in spite of the rapacious demands of an intractable parking services company, it was proclaimed. “I hope from this others will have the courage to stand up to these companies,” said Edwards. It was described in several newspapers as a “David versus Goliath” struggle.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Advisors#Get Out#Americans#Everplans#Social Security#Lastpass#Skype#Cfp
My Country 95.5

Why You’ll Never Outrun A Charging Bear

Thirteen Yards in One Second? Who can beat that? Not a human. Not today's fat tourists, that's for sure. But that's what the average bear can do once he gets up to full speed. That speed translates to about 26.59 miles per hour. A bear might look big and fat...
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy