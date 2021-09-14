CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Deathloop adaptive trigger and gun jamming effect gets a video showcase

By Hirun Cryer
GamesRadar+
GamesRadar+
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

How Deathloop uses the PS5's adaptive triggers when your guns jam is the star of a fascinating new video. Just below, you can see a brief YouTube video that runs gameplay footage of Deathloop in tandem with a PS5 DualSense controller. You can see the adaptive triggers resisting the player when they squeeze in the right trigger to fire a weapon, and the video also gives us a look at how the trigger on the right refuses to budge when a gun jams.

www.gamesradar.com

Comments / 0

Related
TechSpot

Deathloop

Deathloop encases fun investigation work and satisfying combat in a unique time loop mechanic to create a tremendously satisfying adventure. Deathloop offers an engaging blend of shooting and stealth in one endlessly looping day. It leaves a lot of room for players to experiment with their preferred approach to combat and exploration, which makes it stimulating and exciting to play. A multiplayer invasion mode, too, has so much potential if it actually takes off – it could keep you playing for many hours more. Deathloop won't be for everyone, but its mix of ideas comes together so confidently that it's easily a game of the year contender for us.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Game Trailers: Deathloop Official Story Trailer from the PlayStation Showcase

Shortly before release, Bethesda has a new trailer for yesterday’s PlayStation Showcase death loop presents. There were mainly impressions of the story to be seen. I am the author for Gaming Ideology and loves to play Battle Royale games and loves to stream and write about them. I am a freelancer and now is the permanent member of Gaming Ideology.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

How to get more Slab abilities in Deathloop

Slab abilities are a vitally important aspect of Deathloop. These powerful abilities will bring dramatic changes to how you can play the game, and players will want to get access to them as quickly as possible. To do so, you will need to track down the Slabs and collect them...
VIDEO GAMES
pcinvasion.com

Deathloop gets a new explosive story trailer

The mind-bending, time-resetting Deathloop got a new story trailer during the Playstation Showcase, and it introduces us to the mystery of the main character Colt’s situation. With tons of new gameplay and intrigue, this trailer is Bethesda’s last hurrah before the game officially releases in a few days. We take...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Jamming#Dualsense
Twinfinite

Deathloop: How to Change Clothes & Get More Outfits

In Deathloop, Colt and Julianna each have access to a large array of perks and weapons, as they’re both trying to do everything within their power to stop the other person from accomplishing their goal. And while these characters can accomplish this mission in their normal clothing, there are plenty of options to pick from that allow them to kill one another in style. Here is everything you need to know about how to change clothes and get more outfits in Deathloop.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Hazel Sky video showcases updated graphics

Neon Doctrine and Coffee Addict Studio have come out with a new video for Hazel Sky. The team has been hard at work, and has updated the graphics since we last saw the game. Neon Doctrine says “Shane’s adventure will now be rendered in a new style, with softer, brighter colors; sure to bring out the beauty of the desolate islands our Engineer will find himself in.”
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

The best Deathloop guns and weapons, and where to get them

There are a lot of really good Deathloop guns, with some of the best weapons offering a range of perks and abilities that will make life a lot easier. The basics you can grab off almost any enemy you take out, but some of the special ones require defeating the Visionary bosses or completing various puzzles and challenges. Coming up we'll cover the core guns you can get, the perks you can find, and then run through the best Deathloop guns you can find and how to get them.
TECHNOLOGY
Polygon

Deathloop guide: How to get the Cat Fall Trinket early

Deathloop is designed with player choice in mind. One of the small ways that you can play your way is by equipping Character Trinkets, which imbue Colt with small buffs and powers that can help him break the loop. The Cat Fall Character Trinket — which significantly reduces fall damage...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Anime
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Youtube
pcinvasion.com

Deathloop technical review — Guns, groundhogs, and graphics

Deathloop is almost here. The zany action game where your character is stuck in a temporal loop will officially launch tomorrow. Your journey as Colt is fraught with danger as enemies, including the Visionaries and one deadly assassin, are out to get you. It’s Groundhog Day with gunplay and powers. What more do you want?
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

Deathloop: Which Slab Powers You Need To Get First | Walkthrough

After completing the tutorial in Deathloop, you’ll have the entire Blackreef Island to explore and 8 targets to assassinate. Many of your targets carry special items called Slabs — Slabs imbue the user with an innate supernatural ability. The protagonist, Colt, begins the game with his own unique slab that allows him to revive twice before dying. If you want to take on the Visionaries, you’ll need all the Slab powers you can get.
VIDEO GAMES
pcinvasion.com

Deathloop: How to get the Sepulchra Breteira golden weapon

The Sepulchra Breteira (what an odd name) is a golden weapon that can be acquired in Deathloop. It’s a sniper rifle and is automatically better than the regular Rapier rifles that you can find while you’re exploring. Here’s our Deathloop guide to help you get the Sepulchra Breteira sniper rifle.
VIDEO GAMES
pcinvasion.com

Deathloop endings guide: How to get all three endings

Your journey as Colt in Deathloop will culminate in one very bloody day. After you’ve eliminated all the Visionaries in a single cycle, you’ll also need to fly the Rakyetoplan to the strange facility that seems to be empowering the loop. There, you’ll have some fateful decisions to make. Here’s our Deathloop guide to help you obtain all of the game’s endings, as well as the decisions with regard to Julianna. We also talk about whether there’s a NewGame+ or campaign continuation that you can look forward to after completing your Deathloop run.
VIDEO GAMES
hackaday.com

How The PS5’s Genuinely Clever Adaptive Triggers Work

Sony’s Playstation 5 console and its DualSense controllers aren’t exactly new, but the triggers of the controllers have a genuinely interesting design that is worth examining. The analog triggers on the PS5 controllers are generally described as having “variable resistance”, but it turns out that’s not the whole story. Not only is the trigger capable of variable resistance when being pressed, but it can also push back in variable ways and with varying amounts of force. How it works is pretty clever.
VIDEO GAMES
pcinvasion.com

Deathloop: How to get the Constancy Automatic golden weapon

The Constancy Automatic is a unique, golden weapon that you can find in Deathloop. It’s a pistol with a high rate of fire, and it can reload while you’re shooting your foes. Here’s our Deathloop guide to help you obtain the Constancy Automatic golden weapon. Note: For more information, check...
VIDEO GAMES
ClutchPoints

Deathloop Review Scores: Is Deathloop worth getting?

Deathloop, the latest stealth assassination game, releases today, of course, this comes with a slew of early review scores. The game centers around two rival assassins stuck in a mysterious island that’s in a timeloop – repeating the same day forever. The only way to stop the cycle is to eliminate the eight key target before the day resets.
VIDEO GAMES
realsport101.com

Deathloop: How to Get Into 2-BIT’s Room

How to Find 2-BIT Once you've got to Charlie's mansion/games centre by following the waypoint, you need to make your way to the outer space level, which is the third one up. You can fight your way up or sneak your way up, whichever you prefer. The loud way will see you come up against a lot of enemies, but take a shotgun with you and you'll be fine.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Aussie Deals: The Best Deathloop Savings, 46% Off Mass Effect, and Franchise Sales!

As was hinted at yesterday, Deathloop is indeed amazing and I've still got you covered for all the best deals on a launch day purchase. I'd also like to personally recommend the whopping 46% off deal that's happening for Mass Effect Legendary Edition on consoles. Last but not least, fighting game fans should be aware of quite the fisticuffs sale on Xbox. All those deals and more await you below!
VIDEO GAMES
fingerguns.net

The Finger Guns Podcast – PlayStation Showcase 2021 Reaction Special

Well, well, well! We just absolutely got our minds blown by the PlayStation Showcase, Sony weren’t wrong! Join Rossko, Sean, Toby, Kat and Miles as they dissect every frame of the Showcase and get very excited for what’s to come from PlayStation Studios. Oh my goodness, join us on the ride! VENOMMMM!
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

GamesRadar+

6K+
Followers
20K+
Post
631K+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ takes you closer to the games, movies and TV you love.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy