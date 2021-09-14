Deathloop adaptive trigger and gun jamming effect gets a video showcase
How Deathloop uses the PS5's adaptive triggers when your guns jam is the star of a fascinating new video. Just below, you can see a brief YouTube video that runs gameplay footage of Deathloop in tandem with a PS5 DualSense controller. You can see the adaptive triggers resisting the player when they squeeze in the right trigger to fire a weapon, and the video also gives us a look at how the trigger on the right refuses to budge when a gun jams.www.gamesradar.com
