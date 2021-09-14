CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

This Epic Colorado Lego Festival Is Sure To Bring Out The Kid In Everyone

By Annie
Only In Colorado
Only In Colorado
 7 days ago

Do you remember when you were a kid and would spend hours upon hours building your Lego creations? Thankfully, these little plastic bricks have proven to be timeless and can be enjoyed even more at this epic Colorado Lego festival that is guaranteed to bring out the kid in everyone:

Welcome to Brick Fest Live!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aECof_0bvkWZSW00
Brick Fest Live Facebook

Taking place at the Colorado Springs Event Center on December 4th and 5th, 2021, Brick Fest Live is a traveling Lego that is billed as being a "live family event filled with hands-on attractions and activities engineered."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IQeVU_0bvkWZSW00
Brick Fest Live Facebook

Whether you're 2 or 102, you are sure to find something to love at Brick Fest Live, beginning with larger-than-life displays that you will not find anywhere else.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26vFwa_0bvkWZSW00
Brick Fest Live Facebook

What's a festival without hands-on exhibits and attractions? Brick Fest Live has those, too, via mini-golf, the Brick Fest Speedway, building stations, and Video Game Arena.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P8ObA_0bvkWZSW00
Brick Fest Live Facebook

Be sure to bring your allowance money, as Brick Fest Live will also feature shopping complete with new, vintage, rare, and custom LEGO sets and merchandise.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jmnIQ_0bvkWZSW00
Brick Fest Live Facebook

You never know who (or what) you will spot at Brick Fest Live!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kmSGC_0bvkWZSW00
Brick Fest Live Facebook

Tickets for Brick Fest Live start at $24.99 per person.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Nhokz_0bvkWZSW00
Brick Fest Live Facebook
As of this publication, pre-sale tickets Brick Fest Live are already 80% sold out, so be sure to snag your get your tickets ASAP!

To learn more about Brick Fest Live - or to purchase your tickets - please visit their website .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jESdN_0bvkWZSW00
Brick Fest Live Facebook

Do you have a favorite attraction, event, or restaurant that you would like to see featured on Only in Colorado? Remember to nominate it here ! For even more Centennial State attractions that are sure to make you feel like a kid again, check out The New Kid’s Bookstore In Colorado By Tattered Cover Is Truly A Thing Of Childhood Dreams .

The post This Epic Colorado Lego Festival Is Sure To Bring Out The Kid In Everyone appeared first on Only In Your State .

Only In Colorado

A Hidden Trail In Colorado Will Take You To The Original Castlewood Canyon Ruins

Have you ever taken a Colorado hike that leads you somewhere historical and fascinating? Fortunately, there is no shortage of these places to go around, thanks to ghost towns, deserted mines, and haunting ruins. In the case of today’s hike, it is the latter of the 3, and you are going to want to take […] The post A Hidden Trail In Colorado Will Take You To The Original Castlewood Canyon Ruins appeared first on Only In Your State.
COLORADO STATE
Only In Colorado

Colorado’s Schlep’s May Just Have The Best Sandwiches Outside Of New York

If you hail from the east coast, you may think that you have the best sandwiches in the country, but the Centennial State may just surprise you with our fresh ingredients and tantalizing options! Case in point: Colorado’s very own Schlep’s, which may just have the best sandwiches outside of New York (or in America […] The post Colorado’s Schlep’s May Just Have The Best Sandwiches Outside Of New York appeared first on Only In Your State.
COLORADO STATE
Only In Colorado

2 Colorado Campgrounds Have Been Named The Best Luxury RV Resorts In America

Have you heard the news? Not one but TWO Colorado RV resorts have been named the best in the country! Are you surprised? No? Neither are we, as Colorado truly has the best camping opportunities in America! However, if you are a strictly RV fan, you will definitely want to check out the Garden of […] The post 2 Colorado Campgrounds Have Been Named The Best Luxury RV Resorts In America appeared first on Only In Your State.
TRAVEL
