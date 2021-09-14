CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Strengthen Municipal Leadership through Training and Mentoring

By Buster Nicholson
In Homeland Security
In Homeland Security
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Podcast featuring Buster Nicholson, manager of Public Sector Outreach and. Horace McHugh, President, Florida City County Management Association. Being a municipal leader means working with a diverse group of people. In this episode, AMU’s Buster Nicholson talks to Horace McHugh, President of Florida City County Management Association about his experience in municipal leadership and the strategies that have worked best to help him accomplish community goals. Learn the importance of training and professional development, the role of ethics and integrity in government leadership, and why all municipalities should encourage mentoring among employees.

amuedge.com

